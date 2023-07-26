IND vs WI Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs West Indies ODI series 2023

The India vs West Indies ODI series will begin tomorrow evening (July 27) at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. The Indian team recently defeated the Caribbean outfit 1-0 in an ICC World Test Championship series. They will aim to continue in the same vein in the 50-over format.

West Indies have struggled in the ODI format of late. They failed to qualify for the Cricket World Cup earlier this month. The Men in Maroon will be keen to bounce back in the ODI arena with some solid performances against India.

Before the India vs West Indies ODI series starts, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two teams.

India vs West Indies head-to-head record in ODIs

India lead the head-to-head record in ODIs against West Indies 70-63. The two teams have competed in 139 ODIs. Four matches ended with no result, while two games ended in a tie.

India have not lost a single ODI against West Indies since December 15, 2019. The two teams have crossed paths eight times in the 50-over format after that game, with India winning them all.

Matches Played - 139

Matches won by India - 70

Matches won by West Indies - 63

Matches tied - 2

Matches drawn - 4

IND vs WI head-to-head record in West Indies

West Indies have a slender lead of 20-19 in the head-to-head record against India in ODI matches on home soil. The Caribbean islands have hosted 42 matches between West Indies and India, with three games being abandoned.

In the last 10 matches between India and West Indies in West Indies, the home side has emerged victorious only once. Last year, India defeated West Indies 3-0 at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad.

Matches Played - 42

Matches won by India - 20

Matches won by West Indies - 19

Matches with no result - 3

Last 5 India vs West Indies ODI matches

India played two ODI series against West Indies last year. They defeated the Men in Maroon 3-0 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in February, and then in July, they whitewashed the West Indies 3-0 at the Queen's Park Oval.

Two of the three matches hosted by West Indies were close encounters, but the other games were lopsided.

Here's a short summary of the last five India vs West Indies ODI matches:

IND (225/3) beat WI (137) by 119 runs via D/L method, Jul 27, 2022. IND (312/8) beat WI (311/6) by 2 wickets, July 24, 2022. IND (308/7) beat WI (305/6) by 3 runs, July 22, 2022. IND (265) beat WI (169) by 96 runs, Feb 11, 2022. IND (237/9) beat WI (193) by 44 runs, Feb 9, 2022.