IND vs ZIM 2022, 1st ODI: Bowlers shine as India bundle out Zimbabwe for 189 

Comeback man Deepak Chahar (3/27), Axar Patel (3/24) and Prasidh Krishna (3/50) shone with the ball as India bowled out Zimbabwe for 189 (40.3 overs) in the first ODI in Harare on Thursday (August 18).

Bowling first after winning the toss, the visitors dominated proceedings to reduce Zimbabwe to 110 for 8. A ninth-wicket partnership of 70 between Brad Evans (33*) and Richard Ngarava (34), however, ensured the hosts added some respectability to their total.

Chahar claimed three early wickets as India reduced Zimbabwe to 66 for 5 at the start of the 17th over. The pacer picked up his first wicket on comeback from injury when he had Innocent Kaia caught behind for 4 off 20 in the seventh over. The batter was surprised by a short ball and edged his pull. Keeper Sanju Samson fumbled, but managed to grab the ball on the second attempt.

Tadiwanashe Marumani (8) was the next to go, poking at an outswinger from Chahar. Mohammed Siraj joined the wicket-taking act as Sean Williams (1) nicked a length delivery to slip. Chahar had his third when he trapped Wesley Madhevere (5) leg before with a terrific delivery. He got a full ball to move away late and the batter missed his flick.

Zimbabwe skipper Regis Chakabva hit a few boundaries in quick succession to give the hosts some hope. However, Krishna delivered a telling blow, sending back the in-form Sikandar Raza for 12. The batter also poked at a ball outside off stump and had to pay the price.

In his 20s, the Zimbabwe captain managed to overturn an lbw decision against Kuldeep Yadav using DRS. However, the hosts kept losing wickets as Ryan Burl (11) holed out to deep backward square leg off Krishna.

Chakabva’s vigil ended on 35 as left-arm spinner Axar cleaned him up with a well-directed delivery from wide of the crease. Axar had a second when he foxed Luke Jongwe (13) with an arm ball and trapped him leg before.

Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans frustrate India as Zimbabwe offer resistance

Jongwe’s dismissal left Zimbabwe in massive strife. However, a fighting stand between Evans and Ngarava frustrated India. The duo played some attacking cricket to lift the hosts.

One of the highlights of their partnership was their confidence against spin. Evans slog-swept Kuldeep for a six over deep midwicket, while Ngarava whacked Axar over long-on for a maximum.

The fantastic stand was broken when Krishna cleaned up Ngarava with a yorker, knocking back his off stump. Apart from the six, Ngarava also struck three fours.

Axar ended Zimbabwe’s innings by sending back Victor Nyauchi (8), who was smartly caught by Shubman Gill at slip. Nyauchi nicked an arm ball outside off. The ball lobbed off keeper Samson's thigh-pad and Gill was alert enough to stick out his right hand.

