IND vs ZIM 2022, 1st ODI: Today's match players list, teams & umpires

Team India will take on Zimbabwe in the first ODI of the three-match series in Harare on Thursday (August 18). While the Men in Blue will start as the firm favorites, the series is more about getting some much-needed match practice for some of the key members of the team.

KL Rahul, who will be leading the side in Rohit Sharma’s absence, is making his comeback in international cricket. He has not played for India since February this year.

With the Asia Cup coming up, the right-handed batter will be keen to find some rhythm. Pace bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar is returning from injury as well. He also last represented India during the white-ball series against West Indies in February.

While India go in with the upper hand, they cannot take Zimbabwe lightly. The hosts registered impressive wins over Bangladesh in both T20Is and ODIs recently. Their confidence will thus be on a high and they will be keen to build on the gains from the previous series.

Today's IND vs ZIM toss result

India have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, skipper Rahul explained:

“Looks like a good wicket, it's an early start, so could have a bit of moisture. Good opportunity to bowl first and exploit the first hour.”

Zimbabwe skipper Regis Chakabva admitted they would have bowled first as well. He described the wicket as a good one that will stay true for the rest of the day.

IND vs ZIM - Today's Match Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (w), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Sean Williams, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Bradley Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava.

Today's IND vs ZIM match player list

India squad: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Zimbabwe squad: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, John Masara, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Tanaka Chivanga.

IND vs ZIM - Today Match umpires

On-field umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Langton Rusere

TV umpire: Iknow Chabi

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft

