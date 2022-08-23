3 objectives India managed to achieve in the ODI series vs Zimbabwe

Playing Zimbabwe in ODI cricket for the first time since 2016, Team India coasted to a 3-0 series whitewash to extend their winning streak against the hosts in the format to an incredible 15.

The Men in Blue eased to victory in the first two matches while chasing, by 10 and five wickets respectively. Although they were put under the pump by a Sikandar Raza masterclass in the dead rubber, they held their nerve to record a 13-run win.

Here are three objectives India managed to achieve in the ODI series against Zimbabwe.

#3 India finally tested Shubman Gill in a middle-order role

For his 245 runs at an average of 122.5 and a strike rate of 120.68, Shubman Gill was named the Player of the Series. He also walked away with the Player of the Match award in the third ODI for his maiden international century and a stunning catch to dismiss the dangerous Raza.

The part that stood out about Gill's display in the ODI series was his versatility. He opened the innings in the series opener, notching up an unbeaten 82* and continuing from where he left off against the West Indies. Then, as KL Rahul attempted to spend some time in the middle, the youngster moved into the middle order.

Gill notched up scores of 33 and 130 while batting at No. 3 to solidify his credentials as someone who's capable of amassing big scores with his impeccable strike rotation in the middle overs. A move to the middle order has been talked about across formats for a while now, and the 22-year-old made the most of his first taste of the role.

#2 India eased Deepak Chahar back into competitive cricket

Returning to play his first competitive game of cricket since February, Deepak Chahar was one of India's best performers in the two matches he played. The swing bowler showed no signs of rust even though he had suffered a couple of injury setbacks, finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker with five scalps.

Chahar was the Player of the Match in the first ODI as he sent back Zimbabwe's top three in a seven-over opening burst. He was given a breather for the second ODI as India sealed the series, only to return for the dead rubber and add a couple more wickets to his tally. The 30-year-old's post-powerplay bowling isn't the finished product yet, but he is certainly making big strides towards becoming a regular member of the ODI playing XI.

#1 India got KL Rahul and Avesh Khan some match practice ahead of the Asia Cup

India were captained by KL Rahul against Zimbabwe

A late addition to India's squad for the Zimbabwe series, KL Rahul was selected with the intention of spending some time in the middle ahead of the 2022 Asia Cup. Although his decision to bowl first in each of the first two ODIs ensured that the visiting batters didn't make the most of their opportunity, he managed to face 51 balls in the series.

Similarly, Avesh Khan, who is also part of the Asia Cup squad, played the third ODI and returned figures of 3/66. His expensive over at the death nearly cost India the game, but the pacer hit a few yorkers in only his second outing in the format.

Neither Rahul nor Avesh looked very convincing against Zimbabwe, but India managed to achieve their objective of easing the two into action. They will have a key role to play in the Asia Cup and the recently concluded ODI series would've helped them shake off some rust.

