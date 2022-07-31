IND vs ZIM 2022: 3 players who deserved to be part of the India squad

Quite a few key names were absent from the India squad set to tour Zimbabwe in August. The three-match ODI series serves as their last tour before the full-strength squad jets off to the UAE for the Asia Cup.

The high-octane T20 tournament will pit India against some of the best sub-continent teams. The general consensus would be to give some of the best and in-form players a chance to add more skill to their game, while also providing ample gametime.

However, a second-string side has been named that sees the big guns given one more break before a hectic schedule begins. On that note, we take a look at three players who deserve to be part of the squad that heads to Zimbabwe after the conclusion of the T20Is against the West Indies.

#1 Hardik Pandya, India's star all-rounder

India's best all-rounder missing out on quality gametime is sometimes a questionable decision. Although workload management might probably be the major reason behind Hardik Pandya's absence from the three-match ODI squad, his presence will bolster the side and lend an experience that's pivotal going forward.

Pandya had a good run in the recent series against England. As the Men in Blue geared up for two marquee World Cup events, it would have helped to see Pandya settle in as a premium all-rounder and be game ready.

#2 Dinesh Karthik

He may have made his case as India's bonafide finisher for the Asia Cup 2022 and the ICC T20 World Cup, but Dinesh Karthik's scintillating outings for India in the T20 format surely deserve a call-up even in the 50-overs leg.

While the bigger question would be in finding a slot to fit Karthik in, his experience and skillset makes him more than just a handy lower-order batter. With Pandya out, perhaps Karthik in the side would have lent the necessary firepower and experience against a competitive Zimbabwe unit.

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal

Another player who has reinvented himself in the limited formats — Yuzvendra Chahal sitting out comes as a bit of a surprise. The tweaker has bagged 21 wickets in the last ten games (ODIs and T2Is combined) and will be a handful for Zimbabwe.

Chahal's presence in the squad also lends balance and depth and the side could have used another spinner along with Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav.

