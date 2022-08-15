IND vs ZIM 2022: 3 reasons why Shubman Gill at No.3 is a good idea

Shubman Gill walking out at No.3 against Zimbabwe shouldn't come as a surprise. The right-handed batter will make way for KL Rahul at the top of the order, who returns as skipper for the three-match ODI series in Harare starting August 18.

With Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan set to open in all of these games, fitting Gill at No.3 is a no-brainer and, in fact, a good move considering the new-look outfit that's playing the series.

This would mean the likes of Rahul Tripathi getting no more than one game as the management will be keen to have a solid top-three when they face off against Zimbabwe. On that note, let's take a look at three reasons why Gill at No.3 is a good idea for India

#1 Gives KL Rahul a stable option at No.3

Shubman Gill's fluent strokeplay against the new ball has been his biggest strength and the Punjab batter at No.3 makes him the perfect player to anchor the innings should India lose one of their openers early.

With India surely opening with Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul, the side will be keen to see how Gill fares in a position he's batted at over just two innings. He's not had the greatest of scores, however, considering his recent string of performances, he will be a solid bet at one-down for India.

#2 Absence of Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav gives Shubman Gill a chance to make his case

With both Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav missing out on the Zimbabwe tour, India will experiment with Gill at No.3. The likes of Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda and even Tripathi, meanwhile, might embrace relatively new roles.

Gill at No.3 followed by Kishan/Hooda at No.4 might just be the batting order. India will be looking to try out new players in place of those who played in the absence of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant in recent times.

#3 Shubman Gill is a future No.3 prospect

It's no surprise that India will go into a rebuild post the 2023 World Cup that's set to be played at home. Should the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan call curtains on their decorated careers, the Men in Blue will enter a transition phase that will dictate how they fare in the future.

Perhaps with one eye on the future, India might just look to Shubman Gill as India's potential No.3. Technique-wise, he has all the shots in the book that make him one of the best suitors to take the spot.

Much of this is pure conjecture, but there's no ruling out that he will be a vital cog in India's top order in the upcoming games.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury