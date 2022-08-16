IND vs ZIM 2022: 3 things to expect from VVS Laxman as coach

The Indian cricket team will be in action once again, taking on an in-form Zimbabwe side in a three-match ODI series at the Harare Sports Club from August 18-22.

Most first-team regulars were rested for the tour, with Shikhar Dhawan set to lead the side. However, a return to fitness for all-format vice-captain KL Rahul means he'll lead the side, getting some game-time before the Asia Cup.

Head Coach Rahul Dravid has also been given a break from the tour, with NCA head VVS Laxman taking over coaching duties as he did against Ireland at the end of June. India received plenty of praise from fans and critics alike for the attacking brand of cricket they played under VVS.

Here's what we can expect from India with VVS Laxman as the coach:

#3 Making the best use of all-rounders

Deepak Hooda should be a key player for India in this series

In the brief three games he was in charge of the side, VVS Laxman used the all-round abilities of Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, and Axar Patel to the fullest.

Be it promoting Hooda up the order or using Hardik's full quota of overs, Laxman definitely seems to like the balance and versatility such players bring to the team, and that's something the first-choice team needs to learn too.

While Hardik isn't a part of the tour, India will have three spin-bowling all-rounders to use across the three ODIs.

Hooda and Axar are likely to make the playing XI. However, Shahbaz Ahmed could also get a look-in if Axar gets a rest. Rightfully rewarded for his excellent IPL 2022, Shahbaz replaces the injured Washington Sundar in the squad.

UPDATE - Shahbaz Ahmed replaces injured Washington Sundar for Zimbabwe series.

Rahul juggled plenty of bowling options during his time as Lucknow captain in IPL 2022, and he should have no problems using the abundance of bowling resources the all-rounders will provide.

#2 Plenty of rotation and experimenting by Laxman

While this series will count towards the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, it doesn't matter much for India since they have automatic qualification since they're the hosts.

It will give skipper KL Rahul some much-needed game-time ahead of the Asia Cup. However, it's also a perfect opportunity for India to provide game-time and test their bench strength.

We saw a lot of changes and a marked difference in the style of play in the two T20Is against Ireland, and we can expect the same from this series. There are 16 members in this Indian squad, and it shouldn't be a surprise if every player features at least once in this three-match series.

#1 Dominant, attacking cricket

Dhawan and Rahul are expected to be the opening pair

With plenty of experts calling for India to shed their supposedly conservative style of play leading up to the T20 World Cup, Laxman and Hardik Pandya oversaw a change in approach in their three-game stint as coach and captain, playing against Ireland and England.

While they did lose wickets in a bid to keep the momentum going, it was a fresh, vibrant, and dominant India that took the field in all those matches, with plenty of applause received for their positive style of play.

Even after Rohit Sharma returned to the helm, India continued to play with that aggressive intent, and there's no reason why that would stop against Zimbabwe.

KL Rahul hasn't been the most attacking captain in the IPL, and it'll be interesting to see how he ingrains India's new approach into his captaincy style. However, with VVS Laxman coaching the side, India will look to blow away the hosts and take the game to them.

