Harare Sports Club, Harare, pitch history and records ahead of IND vs ZIM 2022 1st ODI

Harare Sports Club will play host to a three-match series between India and Zimbabwe, starting on Thursday, August 18. After beating England and West Indies, India will be keen to continue their winning streak in ODIs and register a series win over Zimbabwe.

The Zimbabwean side will look forward to carrying their winning momentum from the recently concluded home series against Bangladesh. Zimbabwe are 12th in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table right now. They need to win majority of their remaining matches to ensure a direct ticket to the 2023 World Cup.

Ahead of the India vs Zimbabwe ODI series, here's a look at all the important stats you need to know from previous one-day internationals played at the Harare Sports Club.

Harare Sports Club ODI stats

ODI matches played: 161

Matches won by teams batting first: 76

Matches won by teams batting second: 82

Matches tied: 1

Matches with no result: 1

Highest team score: 350/6 - Australia vs. Zimbabwe, 2014

Lowest team score: 35 - Zimbabwe vs. Sri Lanka, 2004

Highest individual score: 178* - Hamilton Masakadza (ZIM) vs. Kenya, 2009

Best bowling figures: 6/22 - Fidel Edwards (WI) vs. Zimbabwe, 2003

Average 1st innings score: 225

Harare Sports Club last ODI match

In the previous game at this venue, Bangladesh thrashed Zimbabwe by a big margin of 105 runs. Bangladesh received an invitation to bat first from the home side. Half-centuries from Afif Hossain and Anamul Haque helped the visitors post a 256-run total on the board in the first innings.

Chasing 257 for a win, Zimbabwe lost wickets at regular intervals. They slumped to 83/9, but a 68-run 10th-wicket partnership between Richard Ngarva and Victor Nyauchi helped them finish with 151 runs on the scorecard.

19 wickets fell in that ODI match, with fast bowlers accounting for 12 of them. The batters hit eight sixes in 82.2 overs.

