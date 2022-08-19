India's predicted playing XI for the 2nd ODI vs Zimbabwe

Fresh off a win as comprehensive as they come, Team India will look to put the three-match series against Zimbabwe to bed with a victory in the second ODI on Saturday, August 20.

Three-wicket hauls from Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna and Axar Patel stunted the Zimbabwe innings before openers Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan polished off the chase without any fuss. Given the nature of India's victory in the series opener, they won't look to make too many changes for the upcoming game.

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the second ODI against Zimbabwe.

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill

India opted to persist with the opening combination they fielded in the ODI series against the West Indies even though KL Rahul returned to the fold as Dhawan and Gill took first strike in the first ODI. The smart move produced excellent results as the two openers continued from where they left off and amassed a mammoth opening partnership.

Although there could be a case for one or two of the middle-order batters moving up to open the batting in order to get some time out in the middle, India should stick with the same combination.

Middle Order: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda

The team sheet for the first ODI had Ishan Kishan slated to bat at No. 3, followed by captain KL Rahul and wicket-keeper Sanju Samson. It would be a surprise if the Men in Blue decided to shuffle things around after just one game, especially since they're likely to bat first and challenge themselves if they win the toss. These three, followed by the consistent Deepak Hooda, should make up India's middle order for the second ODI.

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar

Both Axar and Chahar excelled in the first ODI. While the former's inward angle and unerring consistency were too much to handle for the Zimbabwean batters, the latter walked away with the Player of the Match award for dismissing the opposition top three in his opening seven-over spell. Both players are in a rich vein of form in international cricket and will look to keep the same going in the second ODI.

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Kuldeep Yadav was the only Indian bowler to go wicketless in the first ODI, owing to a controversial LBW decision involving Regis Chakabva. The wrist-spinner will be keen to get in on the action in the second ODI against batters who aren't likely to read him from the hand effectively.

There is a case for either Mohammed Siraj or Prasidh Krishna to be replaced by Avesh Khan, who is part of India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup. However, the team management is unlikely to make a change after just one game, and both quick bowlers should be given another opportunity to build on their promising display in the series opener.

As a result, names like Rahul Tripathi, Shahbaz Ahmed and Ruturaj Gaikwad should continue to remain on the bench. Rahul and Co. could try out a few new combinations in the dead rubber should they manage to record another win on Saturday.

