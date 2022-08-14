IND vs ZIM 2022: “Shubman is being groomed as an opener for the ODI World Cup” - Deep Dasgupta 

Former India keeper-batter Deep Dasgupta reckons that Shubman Gill is being groomed as an opener for the ODI World Cup, which will be held in India in 2023. He, however, opined that KL Rahul should open the innings in Zimbabwe since the priority right now is to give him as much batting as possible ahead of the Asia Cup.

The one-day series in Zimbabwe, which begins on August 18, will mark Rahul's return to international cricket. He last played for India back in February, during the home series against the West Indies. He hasn’t played any competitive cricket since IPL 2022.

Initially, Rahul was not part of the Zimbabwe tour. However, he was added to the squad and even named captain after being declared fit. The 30-year-old’s return puts the Indian think tank in a spot. Gill and Shikhar Dhawan were formidable as openers in the one-dayers in the West Indies. Speaking to PTI, though, Dasgupta backed Rahul to open ahead of Gill. He explained:

"I agree it is difficult after you have had such a good series. But currently, the aim would be to prepare Rahul for the Asia Cup T20's opening slot. He needs to get a lot of batting time and that's a priority. I think it will be a short-term arrangement as Shubman I feel is being groomed as an opener for the ODI World Cup."

Gill was the Player of the Series as India thumped West Indies 3-0 in the one-dayers. The 22-year-old registered scores of 64, 43 and 98 not out.

“Shubman is being groomed in the right way” - Former national selector

Former national selector and Test opener Devang Gandhi also shared similar views to Dasgupta. According to him, Gill will bat at No. 3 against Zimbabwe. Elaborating on his views, he said:

"I think Shubman is being groomed in the right way by the Indian team management. While he has done exceedingly well in the Caribbean ODIs, what I can gauge from this team's philosophy is to prepare players for multiple slots. Hence I feel for this particular series, Shubman might have to come in at No. 3.”

He added that No.3 is also a proper top-order slot and Gill will come in early if a wicket falls at the start of the innings. Gandhi commented:

“He might have to come in as early as the second ball of the innings and that is as good as opening the batting. Also, my hunch is that once Rahul has enough game time under his belt, he will again bat middle-order with Gill being prepared for the 2023 event.”

While Rahul will be leading the team against Zimbabwe, VVS Laxman has been appointed as acting coach. Head coach Rahul Dravid will be with the first-choice team for the Asia Cup, which begins on August 27.

