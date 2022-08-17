IND vs ZIM 2022: “Very special feeling” - KL Rahul relives memories of scoring hundred on ODI debut in Harare

Team India’s captain for the one-day series in Zimbabwe, KL Rahul, has admitted that it’s a very special feeling to return to Harare, the venue where he scored a hundred on one-day debut. He asserted that he is keen to add even more good memories by doing well on the current tour.

The elegant batter made his one-day and T20I debut in Harare during India’s tour of Zimbabwe in 2016. Rahul experienced contrasting fortunes in the two formats. While he smashed an unbeaten 100 in his first ODI encounter, he was dismissed for a golden duck on T20I debut.

Rahul now returns as captain for the one-day series, which begins on Thursday (August 18). At a press conference ahead of the first match, the batter was asked about his memories of the previous Zimbabwe tour. He replied:

“Very special feeling. Great memories from this ground. My ODI and T20I debut happened here. I got a hundred in my first (one-day) game, so hopefully I can add on to those memories.”

On returning to the venue of his white ball debut, that too as captain, Rahul stated that it is a very pleasing feeling. He commented:

“Coming back after so many years and getting the opportunity to lead your country, when you look back at it, is very pleasing. As a person, you see how far you have come, how much you have grown as a player and as an individual. It gives me great joy. Hopefully, I can play some good cricket here.”

KL Siku Kumar @KL_Siku_Kumar



He became the first Indian to score an ODI On this day #KLRahul made his One Day International (ODI) debut against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club on June 11, 2016.He became the first Indian to score an ODI #century on debut.. Congratulations senior @klrahul for 6 years in ODI cricket. From this to Vice Captain #BCCI On this day #KLRahul made his One Day International (ODI) debut against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club on June 11, 2016. He became the first Indian to score an ODI #century on debut.. Congratulations senior @klrahul for 6 years in ODI cricket. From this to Vice Captain #BCCI https://t.co/NEOLT8SS4I

Along with Rahul, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also made his ODI and T20I debut during India’s tour of Zimbabwe in 2016.

“That part of sport hasn’t been too kind to me” - KL Rahul on injury woes

The Zimbabwe series will mark Rahul’s return to international cricket after a long injury layoff. He last turned out for India during the home series against the West Indies in February. The 30-year-old featured in the IPL, but groin injury and COVID-19 have kept him out of action since then.

Speaking about his fitness issues, the opening batter commented:

“Injuries are part of the sport and that part of sport hasn’t been too kind to me. But it’s part of life, part of the journey. You’ve got to take the good and the bad as well.”

He added that he trained well with Kuldeep Yadav and Deepak Chahar at the NCA in Bengaluru, asserting that they are all raring to go. The skipper said:

“Kuldeep, Deepak and I, all of us were at the NCA, training together. We were all preparing for this series. I know that they have prepared really well and are very clear about what they need to do. For me, it’s about managing it and giving them that confidence and comfort to go and express themselves.”

Kuldeep hurt his hand while batting in the nets ahead of the T20Is against South Africa at home. Chahar has not played any competitive cricket since sustaining a hamstring injury during the T20I series against the West Indies in February.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert