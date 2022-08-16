IND vs ZIM 2022: “We are going to miss him, but we’ve got good backup” - Shikhar Dhawan on Washington Sundar being ruled out 

Team India’s vice-captain for the Zimbabwe tour, Shikhar Dhawan, admitted that the visitors will miss the services of spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar in the ODIs. He, however, asserted that the Men in Blue have enough backup options to put up a balanced playing XI.

Sundar’s tryst with injuries continued as he was ruled out of the Zimbabwe tour after injuring his shoulder while taking part in a Royal London Cup game in England. He has been replaced by Bengal’s left-arm spinning all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed.

Team India are gearing up for the three-match ODI series in Harare, which begins on Thursday (August 18). At the pre-series conference, Dhawan was asked about the impact of Sundar’s absence. He replied:

“He is quite an important player. We have got a replacement now. Shahbaz (Ahmed) is coming in. But we have got other spinners as well in the side. We have got quite a balanced side. Kuldeep Yadav is there, Deepak Hooda bowls off-spin. We are going to miss him (Sundar). At the same time, we’ve got good backup as well.”

Admitting that Washington being ruled out was very sad, he added that injuries are part and parcel of the game. Dhawan commented:

“Very sad that Washington is out. It is part and parcel of our field, these things happen. Hope that he recovers soon.”

Sundar has not represented India since the white-ball series against West Indies at home in February, during which he suffered a hamstring injury. He also hurt his webbing twice during IPL 2022.

Looking at the positives that India are hoping to achieve from the tour, the veteran opener termed the series a good opportunity for youngsters to make their mark. He said:

“We guys are happy to be here. It’s a good feeling to be back here. I remember when I came in 2014 or something (2013), It was good. The wickets are quite good over here and I am sure that youngsters over here are looking forward to playing the matches. Few of the boys have been touring a lot. I am sure they are going to get chances over here.”

With the seniors being rested, the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan and Avesh Khan could get opportunities to make a significant impact.

“It’s a beautiful format” - Shikhar Dhawan on ODIs

With the rising popularity of T20Is, the interest in ODI cricket seems to be waning. Some former cricketers have even called for the format to be scrapped. Dhawan, though, remains a fan of 50-over cricket.

Asked for his views, he opined:

“It’s a beautiful format. It’s quite a balanced format, where you should know when to attack, when to defend as well. You have to know that you have to take the game for a long time.

"It’s not a rushed format. Even for bowlers as well, it’s about understanding when to attack, when to be safe. This format gives you all those things. I really enjoy playing it.”

Dhawan only represents India in ODI cricket these days. He led the team to a 3-0 whitewash against the West Indies during their Caribbean tour.

