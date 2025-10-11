IND W vs AUS W Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs Australia Women's World Cup 2025 match

India Women will face Australia Women in match number 13 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, October 12. Australia have won both their completed matches, while one of their games was abandoned due to rain. As for hosts India, they have two wins and one defeat from three games.

The Women in Blue went down to South Africa by three wickets in a thrilling clash in Visakhapatnam in their previous match. India's batting in the World Cup has been below par so far. Against the Proteas, they slipped from 83-1 to 153-7 before Richa Ghosh's brilliance brought them back in the game. Time has come for the big names like Smriti Mandhana and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur to deliver.

India Women have major issues with the bowling as well. Both Kranti Gaud and Amanjot Kaur proved expensive in the match against South Africa. The sixth bowling option is a definite cause of concern for the hosts. It remains to be seen what changes India ring in against Australia.

India W vs Australia W head-to-head record in ODIs

India Women and Australia Women have clashed 59 times in ODIs. The Aussies have a dominant 48-11 lead over the Women in Blue in the head-to-head battle.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the two nations in ODIs

Matches Played: 59

Matches won by India: 11

Matches won by Australia: 48

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 0

IND W vs AUS W head-to-head record in World Cup

Australia have dominated India in the Women's World Cup as well. The two sides have met 13 times in the ICC event, with Australia winning 10 games and India only three. Australia beat India by six wickets when the teams clashed in Auckland the 2022 World Cup.

Matches Played: 13

Matches won by India: 3

Matches won by Australia: 10

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 1

Last 5 India Women vs Australia Women ODIs

India Women have won only one of the last five ODIs played against Australia Women. The win came in Mullanpur last month as Mandhana smashed a hundred.

Here's a summary of the last five ODIs played between India Women and Australia Women

Australia W (412) beat India W (369) by 43 runs, Sep 20, 2025

India W (292) beat Australia W (190) by 102 runs, Sep 17, 2025

Australia W (282/2) beat India W (281/7) by 8 wickets, Sep 14, 2025

Australia W (298/6) beat India W (215) by 83 runs, Dec 11, 2024

Australia W (371/8) beat India W (249) by 122 runs, Dec 08, 2024

