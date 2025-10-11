IND W vs AUS W Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs Australia Women's World Cup 2025 match

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Oct 11, 2025 21:00 IST
India Women Vs Australia Women 2nd ODI Match At Mullanpur Cricket Stadium - Source: Getty
Australia Women have dominated India Women in ODIs. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

India Women will face Australia Women in match number 13 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, October 12. Australia have won both their completed matches, while one of their games was abandoned due to rain. As for hosts India, they have two wins and one defeat from three games.

Ad

The Women in Blue went down to South Africa by three wickets in a thrilling clash in Visakhapatnam in their previous match. India's batting in the World Cup has been below par so far. Against the Proteas, they slipped from 83-1 to 153-7 before Richa Ghosh's brilliance brought them back in the game. Time has come for the big names like Smriti Mandhana and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur to deliver.

India Women have major issues with the bowling as well. Both Kranti Gaud and Amanjot Kaur proved expensive in the match against South Africa. The sixth bowling option is a definite cause of concern for the hosts. It remains to be seen what changes India ring in against Australia.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

India W vs Australia W head-to-head record in ODIs

India Women and Australia Women have clashed 59 times in ODIs. The Aussies have a dominant 48-11 lead over the Women in Blue in the head-to-head battle.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the two nations in ODIs

Matches Played: 59

Matches won by India: 11

Matches won by Australia: 48

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 0

Ad

IND W vs AUS W head-to-head record in World Cup

Australia have dominated India in the Women's World Cup as well. The two sides have met 13 times in the ICC event, with Australia winning 10 games and India only three. Australia beat India by six wickets when the teams clashed in Auckland the 2022 World Cup.

Matches Played: 13

Matches won by India: 3

Matches won by Australia: 10

Ad

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 1

Last 5 India Women vs Australia Women ODIs

India Women have won only one of the last five ODIs played against Australia Women. The win came in Mullanpur last month as Mandhana smashed a hundred.

Here's a summary of the last five ODIs played between India Women and Australia Women

  • Australia W (412) beat India W (369) by 43 runs, Sep 20, 2025
  • India W (292) beat Australia W (190) by 102 runs, Sep 17, 2025
  • Australia W (282/2) beat India W (281/7) by 8 wickets, Sep 14, 2025
  • Australia W (298/6) beat India W (215) by 83 runs, Dec 11, 2024
  • Australia W (371/8) beat India W (249) by 122 runs, Dec 08, 2024
About the author
Renin Wilben Albert

Renin Wilben Albert

Twitter icon

Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'.

Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️

Quick Links

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications