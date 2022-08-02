IND-W vs BAR-W Prediction: Who will win today's Commonwealth Games cricket match?

India Women (IND-W) take on Barbados Women (BAR-W) in Match No. 10 of the Women’s T20 competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Wednesday, August 3, at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

India Women thrashed Pakistan Women in their previous game by eight wickets to register their first win at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Bowling first, India got an early wicket to leave Pakistan reeling at 0/1. They then kept picking up wickets at regular intervals and did not allow the batters to build partnerships in the middle, bowling them out for just 99 runs.

It was an all-round bowling effort from India Women as spinners Sneh Rana and Radha Yadav bagged a couple of wickets each. Pacers Renuka Singh and Meghna Singh were also amongst the wickets, scalping one apiece.

India Women got off to a brilliant start in the chase as Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana put up a 61-run opening stand that set the tone for the rest of the game. Mandhana remained unbeaten on 63 off just 42 deliveries, hitting eight fours and three sixes and striking at 150.

Barbados Women, on the other hand, were beaten comprehensively by Australia Women. They were bowled out for just 64 runs, batting first. They failed to build partnerships and could not get the innings going at any stage. Skipper Hayley Matthews (18) was the only batter to reach double figures.

Shanika Bruce struck early as they dismissed Beth Mooney with the score at just five runs. However, they could not make any further in-roads as Australia Women got over the line with ease in just 8.1 overs.

Barbados Women failed terribly with the bat and will have to regroup as a unit against a strong India Women’s team in this match.

Both sides have one win and a loss from two games thus far at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. They will be keen to finish the league stage with a win and progress forward.

Will Barbados Women (BAR-W) beat India Women (IND-W) in Commonwealth Games?

Cricket - Commonwealth Games: Day 3 (Image courtesy: Getty)

India Women have momentum on their side coming into this 2022 Commonwealth Games clash. They have done well as a unit in this tournament so far. The batters have shown promise in both games while the bowlers bounced back to perform better against Pakistan Women.

Barbados Women, on the other hand, failed to build on their opening win and suffered a heavy loss at the hands of Australia Women. It will be a challenge for them to put such a defeat behind them. They will have to lift themselves up and do well in all departments to beat India Women.

The Women in Blue are expected to come out on top in this encounter.

Prediction: India (IND-W) to win.

