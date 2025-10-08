IND W vs SA W Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs South Africa Women's World Cup 2025 match

India Women will face South Africa Women in match number 10 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, October 9. India Women have played two and won two matches so far, while South Africa have won one and lost one.

Ad

The Women in Blue beat Pakistan by 88 runs in their previous Women's World Cup clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Sent into bat, India Women were bowled out for 247 and then knocked over Pakistan Women for 159 in 43 overs. Earlier, India had beaten Sri Lanka by 59 runs [DLS method] in Guwahati.

While India have won both their matches in the Women's World Cup so far, their batting has not been at its best. The top seven batters all got starts, but none of them reached the half-century. They also failed to accelerate the innings. It needed a cameo from Richa Ghosh (35* off 20) to push India Women past 245.

Ad

Trending

India W vs South Africa W head-to-head record in ODIs

India Women and South Africa Women have met 33 times in ODIs. The Women in Blue have an impressive 20-12 lead in the head-to-head-battle. One match between the two sides ended in no result.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the two nations in ODIs

Matches Played: 33

Matches won by India: 20

Ad

Matches won by South Africa: 12

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 1

IND W vs SA W head-to-head record in World Cup

India and South Africa have met five times in the Women's World Cup, with the Women in Blue having a 3-2 lead. South Africa, however, have won the two recent meetings between the teams in the ICC event, in 2017 and 2022.

Ad

Matches Played: 5

Matches won by India: 3

Matches won by South Africa: 2

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 0

Last 5 India Women vs South Africa Women ODIs

India Women have won the last five matches played against South Africa Women in ODIs. They won the home series 3-0 last year and beat the Proteas twice in the tri-series in Sri Lanka earlier this year.

Here's a summary of the last five ODIs played between India Women and South Africa Women

India W (337/9) beat South Africa W (314/7) by 23 runs, May 07, 2025

India W (276/6) beat South Africa W (261) by 15 runs, Apr 29, 2025

India W (220/4) beat South Africa W (215/8) by 6 wickets, Jun 23, 2024

India W (325/3) beat South Africa W (321/6) by 4 runs, Jun 19, 2024

India W (265/8) beat South Africa W (122) by 143 runs, Jun 16, 2024

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️