IND W vs SA W Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs South Africa Women's World Cup 2025 match

India Women will face South Africa Women in match number 10 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, October 9. India Women have played two and won two matches so far, while South Africa have won one and lost one.
The Women in Blue beat Pakistan by 88 runs in their previous Women's World Cup clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Sent into bat, India Women were bowled out for 247 and then knocked over Pakistan Women for 159 in 43 overs. Earlier, India had beaten Sri Lanka by 59 runs [DLS method] in Guwahati.
While India have won both their matches in the Women's World Cup so far, their batting has not been at its best. The top seven batters all got starts, but none of them reached the half-century. They also failed to accelerate the innings. It needed a cameo from Richa Ghosh (35* off 20) to push India Women past 245.
India W vs South Africa W head-to-head record in ODIs
India Women and South Africa Women have met 33 times in ODIs. The Women in Blue have an impressive 20-12 lead in the head-to-head-battle. One match between the two sides ended in no result.
Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the two nations in ODIs
Matches Played: 33
Matches won by India: 20
Matches won by South Africa: 12
Matches tied: 0
Matches with No Result: 1
IND W vs SA W head-to-head record in World Cup
India and South Africa have met five times in the Women's World Cup, with the Women in Blue having a 3-2 lead. South Africa, however, have won the two recent meetings between the teams in the ICC event, in 2017 and 2022.
Matches Played: 5
Matches won by India: 3
Matches won by South Africa: 2
Matches tied: 0
Matches with No Result: 0
Last 5 India Women vs South Africa Women ODIs
India Women have won the last five matches played against South Africa Women in ODIs. They won the home series 3-0 last year and beat the Proteas twice in the tri-series in Sri Lanka earlier this year.
Here's a summary of the last five ODIs played between India Women and South Africa Women
- India W (337/9) beat South Africa W (314/7) by 23 runs, May 07, 2025
- India W (276/6) beat South Africa W (261) by 15 runs, Apr 29, 2025
- India W (220/4) beat South Africa W (215/8) by 6 wickets, Jun 23, 2024
- India W (325/3) beat South Africa W (321/6) by 4 runs, Jun 19, 2024
- India W (265/8) beat South Africa W (122) by 143 runs, Jun 16, 2024
