Stats: India at the 2000 Women's ODI World Cup

India reached their successive World Cup semi-final for the first time in 2000. In the league stage, they won five out of their seven matches. The wins were against South Africa (by 8 wickets), Netherlands (by 154 runs), England (by 8 runs), Ireland (by 30 runs) and Sri Lanka (by 141 runs).

Their two losses in the league stage came against Australia and New Zealand. The 10 points from five victories were sufficient for India to finish third in the table and qualify for the semi-finals.

In the semi-finals, India were defeated by the eventual champions New Zealand by 9 wickets. Batting first, India were all out for 117. New Zealand needed just 26.5 overs to chase down the target.

It was also the second time in a row that the team that defeated India in the semi-finals went on to be crowned champions. In the previous World Cup in 1997 it was Australia who defeated India in the semi-finals and went on to be crowned champions.

Here's a look at some of the team's key stats for the Indian team at the 2000 Women's World Cup.

Key stats of India Women at the 2000 Women's Cricket World Cup

275/4 against the Netherlands was the highest team total.

267 runs scored by Anjum Chopra was the most number of runs scored by a player.

80 by Chanderkanta Kaul against Sri Lanka was the highest individual score by a player.

9 half-centuries were scored by Indian players.

3 half-centuries scored by Anjum Chopra was the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

10 wickets taken by Rupanjali Shastri was the most number of wickets taken by a player.

3/12 by Purnima Rau against South Africa was the best bowling performance by a player.

7 dismissals by Anju Jain was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

2 dismissals by Anju Jain against South Africa and against New Zealand was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

6 catches by Rupanjali Shastri was the most number of catches taken by a player.

2 catches by Rupanjali Shastri against England and against Sri Lanka and by Deepa Marathe against Ireland was the most number of catches taken by a player in a match.

