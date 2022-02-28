Stats: India at 2005 Women's ODI World Cup

The 2005 Women's ODI World Cup was one of the most successful tournaments for India Women. For the first time in the history of the tournament, India managed to reach the final. They became the first Asian team to reach the finals.

India's first league stage match against Sri Lanka ended in a no result. Their next three matches saw them come out on top. They defeated Ireland by nine wickets, South Africa by four wickets and England by seven wickets.

They were defeated by New Zealand by 15 runs in the fifth round of the league stage. This was followed by an 8-wicket victory over the West Indies. Their final league match was against Australia, which had to be abandoned without a ball being bowled. India finished second in the table with 30 points and qualified for the semi-finals.

In the semi-finals, India faced New Zealand, the only team to defeat them in the league stage. Batting first for only the second time in the tournament, the Indians scored 204/6 with Anjum Chopra top-scoring with 44 runs.

In response, New Zealand were bowled out for 164 runs, with Amita Sharma and Nooshin Al Khadeer picking up three wickets apiece.

In the final, India faced Australia. Batting first, Australia put up a total of 215/4. India, in response, were 117 all out. This was also the first time in the tournament that India had lost a match while chasing.

Here's a look at some of the team's key stats for the Indian team at the 2005 Women's World Cup.

Key stats of India Women at the 2005 Women's Cricket World Cup

204/6 against New Zealand was the highest team total.

against New Zealand was the highest team total. 199 runs scored by Mithali Raj was the most number of runs scored by a player. This was the fifth-highest runs scored by a player from any country in the 2005 World Cup.

scored by Mithali Raj was the most number of runs scored by a player. This was the fifth-highest runs scored by a player from any country in the 2005 World Cup. 91* by Mithali Raj against New Zealand was the highest individual score by a player.

by Mithali Raj against New Zealand was the highest individual score by a player. 4 half-centuries have were scored by the Indian players.

half-centuries have were scored by the Indian players. 2 half-centuries scored by Mithali Raj was the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

half-centuries scored by Mithali Raj was the most number of half-centuries scored by a player. 20 wickets taken by Neetu David was the most number of wickets taken by a player. She was also the top wicket-taker in the tournament.

wickets taken by Neetu David was the most number of wickets taken by a player. She was also the top wicket-taker in the tournament. 5/32 by Neetu David against New Zealand was the best bowling performance by a player. It was also the only five-wicket haul by an Indian player in the tournament.

by Neetu David against New Zealand was the best bowling performance by a player. It was also the only five-wicket haul by an Indian player in the tournament. 17 dismissals by Anju Jain is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

dismissals by Anju Jain is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper. 5 dismissals by Anju Jain against New Zealand was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

dismissals by Anju Jain against New Zealand was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings. 5 catches by Rumeli Dhar was the most number of catches taken by a player.

catches by Rumeli Dhar was the most number of catches taken by a player. 2 catches by Rumeli Dhar against Ireland and against Australia was the most number of catches taken by a player in a match.

