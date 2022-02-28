Stats: India at the 2017 Women's ODI World Cup

The 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup was another successful campaign for India Women. They reached the final of the World Cup for the second time.

At the end of the league stage, India were third in the table with 10 points. They had notched up victories against England (by 35 runs), West Indies (by 7 wickets), Pakistan (by 95 runs), Sri Lanka (by 16 runs) and New Zealand (by 186 runs). Their two losses in the league stage came against South Africa and Australia.

In the semi-finals, they defeated Australia by 36 runs to enter the finals. Batting first, India scored 281/4. In response, Australia were 245 all out. Harmanpreet Kaur top-scored with 171* in the match.

Like in 2005, India once again failed to cross the last hurdle when they lost to England by nine runs in the final. In response to England's 228/7, India could only manage 219 all out.

Here's a look at some of the team's key stats for the Indian team at the 2017 Women's World Cup.

Key stats of India Women at the 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup

281/4 against Australia was the highest team total.

409 runs scored by Mithali Raj was the most number of runs scored by a player. This was the second-highest runs scored by a player from any country in the 2005 World Cup.

171* by Harmanpreet Kaur against Australia was the highest individual score by a player. This was the second-highest individual score by a player from any country in the 2005 World Cup.

4 centuries were scored by the Indian players. These were scored by Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj and Punam Raut.

3 half-centuries scored by Mithali Raj was the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

12 wickets taken by Deepti Sharma was the most number of wickets taken by a player.

5/15 by Rajeshwari Gayakwad against New Zealand was the best bowling performance by a player.

2 five-wicket hauls were taken by Indian players. These were taken by Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Ekta Bisht.

15 dismissals by Sushma Verma was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper. This was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper from any country in the 2005 World Cup.

4 dismissals by Sushma Verma against West Indies was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings. This was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings from any country in the 2005 World Cup.

7 catches by Jhulan Goswami was the most number of catches taken by a player.

3 catches by Rumeli Dhar against New Zealand was the most number of catches taken by a player in a match.

