India A vs South Africa A: Visitors in a precarious position as India eye innings win

Harigovind Thoyakkat FOLLOW ANALYST News 299 // 06 Aug 2018, 21:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Mohammad Siraj has been at his destructive best

By the end of play on Day 3 of the first four-day Test match between India A and South Africa A at Bengaluru, the hosts are looking well set for a win, ending the day at a commanding position.

They have reduced the touring side to 99 for four in their second innings, and still enjoy a lead of 239 runs.

Earlier, India A ended their reply to South Africa A's first innings total of 246 at 584 for 8 decl., putting the latter to bat again at a deficit of 338 runs.

The Indian innings saw sizeable contributions from most of the batsmen who got chances to play, and the principal numbers were that of openers Prithvi Shaw (136) and Mayank Agarwal.

The duo stitched a partnership of 277 for the first wicket, 31 runs more than the entirety of the Protean numbers.

Shaw was then replaced by Samarth (37), who participated in a 118-run stand for the second wicket with Agarwal who showed no signs of stopping even then.

At 412, Agarwal was finally dismissed but by then, he had marked a memorable double hundred, to finish at 220 runs for himself - more than half of the team total until then.

This was his second 100+ score in two consecutive list-A series, the last one coming in the series against the England Lions earlier in July.

This was Agarwal's second 100+ score in two consecutive list-A series

Shreyas Iyer (24), Hanuma Vihari (54), K.S.Bharath(64), and Axar Patel (33 not out) also provided valuable contributions as Mohammad Siraj(0)'s dismissal as the eighth wicket prompted captain Iyer to declare the innings at 584.

The only South African in his squad to have played international cricket, Beuran Hendricks picked up a three-wicket haul.

In return, within nine overs India produced immediate triple-impacts via Siraj, their best bowler from the first innings as well (5/56).

He dismissed Erwee in his second, Malan in fourth and Zondo in his fifth overs to bring the Proteas crumbling down at six for three.

In the other end, Navdeep Saini proved an ideal partner, chucking maiden overs after maiden overs. But then S Muthuswamy came out to partner Zubayr Hamza, and the two batsmen tried to stage rescue efforts which carried the team all the way to 92 runs in 36 overs.

Then Siraj struck for a fourth time to remove Muthuswamy, and by the end of the day, South Africa are reeling at 99 for four, needing to overcome a 239-run deficit and score at least a hundred runs more if they want to make the game into a draw at least.

Hence the match seems to be well in India's favour, as they need just six more wickets to complete an innings win.

Mohammad Siraj has been at his destructive best, having bowled a collective spell of 30.3 - 7 - 74 - 9 in the game so far. His presence will matter in the fourth and final day as India will look to end proceedings as soon as possible due to rain threats over the city.