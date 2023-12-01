India A Women vs England A Women, 2nd T20: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The second game of the T20 series between India A Women and England A Women will be played on Friday, December 1. Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will be hosting this fixture and the series stands 1-0 in favor of India A Women.
The first T20 was a thriller and the India A Women emerged victorious to get an early lead in the series. After opting to bat first, the India A Women kept losing wickets at regular intervals and finished their innings on 134/7.
Disha Kasat top-scored with 25 for the hosts. It was a collective effort from the England A Women with the ball in hand. Freya Kemp and skipper Charlie Dean picked up two wickets each for England A Women.
In reply, Hollie Armitage used all her experience and scored a fighting 52 off 41 balls but fell in the 17th over. Seren Smale scored 31 and the game went down to the wire. The India A Women held their nerve to restrict the England A Women to 131/8 to win the game by three runs.
Kashvee Gautam and Shreyanka Patil grabbed two wickets each for India A Women as it helped them defend the total successfully and go 1-0 up in the series. They will be looking to wrap up the series on Friday itself whereas the England A Women will be hoping to bounce back and level the series.
India A Women vs England A Women Match Details
Match: India A Women vs England A Women, 2nd T20, England A Women tour of India 2023
Date and Time: December 1st, 2023, Friday, 01:30 pm IST
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
India A Women vs England A Women Pitch Report
The surface at Wankhede Stadium offers plenty of assistance to the slow bowlers, spinners in particular. The ball tends to grip off the surface and the batters will have to be at their best while batting here. The batters will have to take advantage of the powerplay as the surface gets slower as the game progresses.
India A Women vs England A Women Weather Forecast
The conditions in Mumbai on Friday will be ideal for a game of cricket. No rain is predicted and the temperature is expected to be in the high-20s.
India A Women vs England A Women Probable Xl
India A Women
Vrinda Dinesh, Uma Chetry (wk), Disha Kasat, Divya Gnanananda, Arushi Goel, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Minnu Mani (c), Kashvee Gautam, Mannat Kashyap, Prakashika Naik
England A Women
Grace Scrivens, Mady Villiers, Hollie Armitage, Freya Kemp, Seren Smale (wk), Charlie Dean (c), Issy Wong, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Lauren Filer, Hannah Baker, Kirstie Gordon
India A Women vs England A Women Prediction
The first T20 was a thriller and the India A Women held their nerve to emerge victorious and get an early lead in the series. The England A Women will have to bring out their A-game on Friday to keep the series alive.
India A Women have all the bases covered and expect them to seal the series on Friday.
Prediction: India A Women to win this contest.
India A Women vs England A Women Live Streaming Details and Channel List
TV: Sports18
Live Streaming: JioCinema
Poll : Shreyanka Patil to pick two or more wickets?
Yes
No
0 votes