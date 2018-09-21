India announce Board President's XI squad for Windies warm-up match

Karun Nair will lead the side

Karun Nair will captain the Board President’s XI squad for the warm-up game against West Indies. The 13-man squad comprises of players who have already featured for India like Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer and several star performers from the domestic circuit like Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw.

Ahead of the Test series between India and West Indies which begins on October 4 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, there will be a warm-up game between the Board President's XI and Windies at Vadodara.

Vihari, who is leading Andhra in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy and made his Test debut against England in the final Test earlier this month is also part of the squad, along with the Mumbai duo of Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer. Also in the side is Maharashtra's Ankit Bawne and Jharkhand's Ishan Kishan, who has been named as the designated wicketkeeper.

Jalaj Saxena and Uttar Pradesh's Saurabh Kumar are the all-rounders in the squad while there is a three-pronged pace attack. Tamil Nadu's Krishnamoorthy Vignesh is likely to lead the pace attack and he will be joined by Basil Thampi and Avesh Khan.

The two-day warm-up match will take place at Vadodara on September 29 ahead of the two-match Paytm Test series.

Board President's XI: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari, Karun Nair (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Ankit Bawne, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Jalaj Saxena, Saurabh Kumar, Basil Thampi, Avesh Khan, K Vignesh, Ishan Porel