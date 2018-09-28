India announce squad for Women's World T20

Rajdeep Puri FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 179 // 28 Sep 2018, 14:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The BCCI have announced a 15-member squad for the Women's World T20, which will take place in the West Indies from November 9 to 24.

The Indian women's side will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur with Smriti Mandhana acting as the vice-captain. Veteran cricketer Mithali Raj will continue to be a part of the side as well.

On the other hand, youngsters Jemimah Rodrigues and Tanya Bhatia have been included in the squad as well. Both of them were in great form during the recently concluded tour of Sri Lanka, which saw the Indian women trounce the Sri Lankan side 4-0 in the five-match series.

The Indian side lost in the group stage in the previous edition of the World T20, which was held in India. The West Indies women defeated Australia in the final held in Kolkata to lift the trophy.

However, they have been in good form in the shortest format of the game off-late and will look to turn things around this time.

India Women’s squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Tanya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, D Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy

More to follow...