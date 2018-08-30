England vs India 2018: Virat Kohli breaks streak, fields unchanged XI for the first time

Virat Kohli

For the first time in 46 Tests, the Indian team retained its playing XI from the previous game, ending a streak that lasted for four years.

The last time India fielded an unchanged XI was in the Lord's Test against England in 2014, under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy.

It is also the first time in 39 Tests that Virat Kohli did not change the playing XI under his captaincy.

Speaking about the unchanged XI, Kohli spoke at the toss: "We have an unchanged XI. First time in a long time. Rightly so as well. Don't think we need to change looking at the conditions. We have all bases covered. Ashwin is ready to go as well. He was 70% in the last game. Him being fit and ready is a boost for us with so many left-handers in their side.".

The Indian team is currently trailing 1-2 in the five-match series against England, winning the third game at Trent Bridge after losing the first two in Edgbaston and Lord's.

Kohli ended second on the list of captains with most consecutive matches before fielding an unchanged XI. Graeme Smith leads the list, changing his side continuously for 43 Tests. Just behind Kohli on the list is Sourav Ganguly, who captained India in 49 Tests and won 21 of them.

Pakistan's Inzamam Ul Haq and West Indies' Darren Sammy, with 26 and 24 Tests, complete the top-5.

Here's the Indian playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

For England, there were two changes in the playing XI from the previous game - Sam Curran came in for the injured Chris Woakes and Ollie Pope made way for Moeen Ali.