Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018: Virat Kohli breaks streak, fields unchanged XI for the first time

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
News
4.45K   //    30 Aug 2018, 15:36 IST

England & India Net Sessions
Virat Kohli

For the first time in 46 Tests, the Indian team retained its playing XI from the previous game, ending a streak that lasted for four years.

The last time India fielded an unchanged XI was in the Lord's Test against England in 2014, under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy.

It is also the first time in 39 Tests that Virat Kohli did not change the playing XI under his captaincy.

Speaking about the unchanged XI, Kohli spoke at the toss: "We have an unchanged XI. First time in a long time. Rightly so as well. Don't think we need to change looking at the conditions. We have all bases covered. Ashwin is ready to go as well. He was 70% in the last game. Him being fit and ready is a boost for us with so many left-handers in their side.".

The Indian team is currently trailing 1-2 in the five-match series against England, winning the third game at Trent Bridge after losing the first two in Edgbaston and Lord's.

Kohli ended second on the list of captains with most consecutive matches before fielding an unchanged XI. Graeme Smith leads the list, changing his side continuously for 43 Tests. Just behind Kohli on the list is Sourav Ganguly, who captained India in 49 Tests and won 21 of them.

Pakistan's Inzamam Ul Haq and West Indies' Darren Sammy, with 26 and 24 Tests, complete the top-5.

Here's the Indian playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

For England, there were two changes in the playing XI from the previous game - Sam Curran came in for the injured Chris Woakes and Ollie Pope made way for Moeen Ali.


Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli
Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli announced an unchanged XI...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 4th Test: India's Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Virat Kohli dedicates the win to...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli and his habit of making constant team changes...
RELATED STORY
All-time combined India-England ODI XI
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India's predicted playing XI for...
RELATED STORY
India vs England, 2019: India's probable XI for the 1st...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, first T20I: Preview
RELATED STORY
England vs India: India's predicted playing XI for the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 Key players for India ahead of...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 246/10
IND 19/0 (4.0 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: India trail England by 227 runs with 10 wickets remaining
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us