India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Final, Legends League Cricket 2022, Probable XIs, Match Predictions, Pitch report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

After all the cat-and-mouse chase, we are in the finals of Legends League Cricket 2022. India Capitals, who already reached the finals after Qualifier 1 are now joined by the Bhilwara Kings. The fixture will be played on Wednesday (October 5) at Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur.

In their last outing, Capitals had a change in top order as Gautam Gambhir was back and had a new batting partner, Dwayne Smith, to accompany him. They chased down a huge target of 227 with three balls to spare. Ross Taylor and Ashley Nurse scored 84 and 60* respectively, while Liam Plunkett was useful with a contribution of 20* off 9 balls.

Bhilwara Kings, on the other hand, lost Qualifier 1 against the Capitals and then beat the Gujarat Giants by six wickets to reach the final. Openers William Porterfield and Morn Van Wyk provided a terrific start to the Kings with a 91-run stand.

Shane Watson made sure he propelled the team on the right path with a knock of 48 off 24. Afterwards, the Pathan brothers continued their good form to seal the chase of 195 in the 19th over itself.

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Match Details:

Match: India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Final, Legends League Cricket 2022

Date and Time: October 5, 2022; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Pitch Report

It’s 4 out of 4 wins at this venue for the teams who have been chasing. It’s the flattest deck and sadly a graveyard for bowlers. A total of 200 is certainly the par score on this venue.

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Weather Forecast

It’s heating up in Jodhpur. The highest temperature will be 37 degrees during the evening and will drop down to 30 degrees later at night.

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Probable XIs

India Capitals

Capitals are not expected to tinker with their winning combination, who have done well throughout the tournament. They have a settled side and will be playing the same XI.

Probable XI

Dwayne Smith, Gautam Gambhir (c), Hamilton Masakadza, Ross Taylor, Dinesh Ramdin (wk), Ashley Nurse, Pankaj Singh, Liam Plunkett, Mitchell Johnson, Pravin Tambe, Pawan Suyal

Bhilwara Kings

The history against the Capitals for Kings haven’t been great but the tables might turn anytime. Kings are coming off after a win and will be confident of their players abilities.

Probable XI

Morne Van Wyk (wk), William Porterfield, Shane Watson, Jesal Karia, Yusuf Pathan, Rajesh Bishnoi, Irfan Pathan (c), S Sreesanth, Fidel Edwards, Monty Panesar, Sudeep Tyagi

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Match Prediction

These 2 teams have come against each other 3 times so far in the tournament. One of the games were washed out and the other two witnessed the Capitals securing a comfortable victory.

Prediction: India Capitals will beat Bhilwara Kings to take the trophy

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Hindi

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

