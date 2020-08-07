India confirmed as hosts of 2021 T20 World Cup

As per a report by ESPNCricinfo, India has been confirmed as the host of the 2021 T20 World Cup. India was named as the hosts initially, but there were talks that the venue could be changed after the ICC postponed this year's event.

Australia, which was to host the tournament in October-November this year, will be hosting the 2022 edition.

Also, the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand has also postponed by a year, and will now be played in early 2022. All the announcements were made at a meeting in Dubai today.

Australia hosted the T20 Women's World Cup this year

Cricket Australia would have hoped to host the T20 World Cup in October 2021 since most of the preparations be this year would have been in place.

Earlier this year, Australia hosted the Women’s T20 World Cup which they won after beating India in the final.

But with India scheduled to host the men’s ODI World Cup in 2023, the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup has been given to Australia instead. This gives India a one-year gap between hosting two ICC tournaments.

The T20 World Cup in 2021 will be the seventh edition of the tournament and also the first since 2016. The last edition was also hosted by India in which West Indies beat England in a thrilling final.

India to resume franchise cricket with the IPL

As for the Indian cricket team, chances of any home series this year look bleak due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country. The confirmation of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has, however, brought cheer to the fans.

The IPL will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 18 to November 08. Cricketers from most of the countries have agreed to be a part of the T20 extravaganza and everything will be organised in a bio-secure environment.