India could look at two changes for Oval Test

Sachin Arora 07 Sep 2018, 11:54 IST

England & India Net Sessions

After going down 1-3 in the five-match Test match series against England, it is impossible for the Indian team to change the result in their favour. But the team will look to make it 2-3 instead of 1-4 in the final Test on Friday.

To achieve a victory in the fifth Test at The Oval, there have to be few changes made as the team that played in the fourth Test doesn't seem to have the right balance.

After seeing the net practice of the Indian team ahead of this match, two changes are all but confirmed.

Hanuma Vihari instead of Hardik Pandya

All the recent reports certainly indicate that the Indian team is set to play a sixth specialist batsman in place of Hardik Pandya. The batting has continuously failed overseas this year even as the bowling has come through and the obvious solution is to play an extra batsman.

But the Indian team continued to go with an all-rounder in all the matches and that hasn't quite worked out so far. That now means that Hanuma Vihari is now all set to make his test debut against England at The Oval.

In first-class matches, Vihari has been in good touch with the bat in the middle order and can also provide a few overs with his right-arm off spin.

Ravindra Jadeja instead of Ravichandran Ashwin

It also looks likely that the number one Indian all-rounder in Test matches will be seen for the first time in this series as he looks set to replace Ravichandran Ashwin in the fifth Test.

Ashwin looked quite out of form in the last match and it didn't look like he was also 100 per cent fit either after he had an injury in the third Test. So, the team might finally decide that it is time to rest him and play Jadeja ahead of him.