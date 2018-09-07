Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India could look at two changes for Oval Test

Sachin Arora
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
591   //    07 Sep 2018, 11:54 IST

England & India Net Sessions
England & India Net Sessions

After going down 1-3 in the five-match Test match series against England, it is impossible for the Indian team to change the result in their favour. But the team will look to make it 2-3 instead of 1-4 in the final Test on Friday.

To achieve a victory in the fifth Test at The Oval, there have to be few changes made as the team that played in the fourth Test doesn't seem to have the right balance.

After seeing the net practice of the Indian team ahead of this match, two changes are all but confirmed.

Hanuma Vihari instead of Hardik Pandya

All the recent reports certainly indicate that the Indian team is set to play a sixth specialist batsman in place of Hardik Pandya. The batting has continuously failed overseas this year even as the bowling has come through and the obvious solution is to play an extra batsman.

But the Indian team continued to go with an all-rounder in all the matches and that hasn't quite worked out so far. That now means that Hanuma Vihari is now all set to make his test debut against England at The Oval.

In first-class matches, Vihari has been in good touch with the bat in the middle order and can also provide a few overs with his right-arm off spin.

Ravindra Jadeja instead of Ravichandran Ashwin

It also looks likely that the number one Indian all-rounder in Test matches will be seen for the first time in this series as he looks set to replace Ravichandran Ashwin in the fifth Test.

Ashwin looked quite out of form in the last match and it didn't look like he was also 100 per cent fit either after he had an injury in the third Test. So, the team might finally decide that it is time to rest him and play Jadeja ahead of him.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team Ravichandran Ashwin Ravindra Jadeja
Sachin Arora
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
3 changes India could make for the 5th Test
RELATED STORY
England v India 2018: Possible changes for India in the...
RELATED STORY
Is the Oval Test a disaster waiting to happen for Team...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 changes India can make for the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Injured R Ashwin could miss the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: One change that India should make...
RELATED STORY
3 changes India could make for 3rd Test 
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Did India make a mistake by...
RELATED STORY
4 changes India should make for the third Test 
RELATED STORY
England Vs India 2018: 3 things India should fix in the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 198/7 (90.0 ov)
IND
Day 1 | Stumps: England won the toss and elected to bat.
ENG VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us