Asia Cup 2018: India with a spate of wicket-keeping options 

Nesara VJ
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
360   //    21 Sep 2018, 21:24 IST

England v India - 3rd Vitality International T20
India
have
five wicket-keeper batsmen in their squad for Asia Cup 2018

Gone are those days when wicket-keepers used to be a part of the eleven solely due to the pedigree of their glovework. 

Players like Syed Kirmani represented the Indian national team only as a specialist wicket-keeper in the days bygone.

However, with the advent of new training and fitness methods and dynamic competition, wicket-keepers have had batting duties as well in the last two decades. The likes of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Adam Gilchrist are great examples of a wicket-keeper who is also a good batsman.

However, with the lack of good domestic wicket keeper batsmen at disposal for franchise tournaments like the Indian Premier League, there have been many cases of batsmen turning wicket-keepers for the tournament. The experience of keeping wickets in the junior level would have definitely helped their cause. Going into the future of the shorter version of the game, this trend could very well catch up at the international level as well.

Speaking of the Asia Cup in UAE, the Indian team has as many as five wicket-keeping options in the squad. They include:

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Dhoni has been the man behind the wickets for India since the last decade. The former Indian skipper has made and broken plethora of records for India with his glovework. Being one of the best finishers in the game, he is most likely to the wicket-keeper of the Men in Blue for the 2019 World Cup.

Dinesh Karthik

India v West Indies: Group B - ICC Champions Trophy
Karthik has made a strong comeback to the Indian team

Not many know that Karthik made his international debut for the Indian team before Dhoni. Though he was out of the limelight a few years ago, the right-hander has made it to the national team courtesy his excellent domestic performances in the last few months. He will be the second choice wicket-keeper for Team India in limited overs going forward.

KL Rahul

Though he was not in India's playing XI in their last three matches, Rahul is considered as one of the best batsmen going around the Indian as well as the international circuit. Add to this his wicket-keeping skills, the right-hander adds value to any team he plays for. His stints with RCB and KXIP as a wicket-keeper batsman has proved the same.

Ambati Rayudu

His stint behind the stumps started with the Mumbai Indians a few seasons ago. Being a good technical batsman, he was an integral part of the Mumbai Indians team across seasons because of his wicket-keeping skills. He could put on the gloves for the Indian team if needed although his selection would be based purely on his batting skills.

Kedar Jadhav

Bangladesh v India - ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final
Jadhav is a valuable asset for the Indian team

Kedar Jadhav spun the game in India's favour against Pakistan with his three-wicket haul at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the Asia Cup. He also has the experience of donning the gloves for Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. Being a fine finisher, he becomes a utilitarian asset for any team. However, it is very unlikely that India would have to rely on him for the job behind the wickets.

With many other youngsters like Rishabh Pant, Ishaan Kishan and Sanju Samson knocking on the doors of the senior team, India would be devoid of any wicket keeping concerns in the near future.

Asia Cup 2018 Team India Pakistan Cricket MS Dhoni KL Rahul All-time greatest wicketkeepers Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Asia Cup 2018 Teams
Nesara VJ
CONTRIBUTOR
1994 - Sagittarius 2017 - Engineer Books, Movies and Sports Bengaluru
