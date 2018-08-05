India have a pool of good match-winning fast bowlers, says Lakshmipathy Balaji

Balaji heaped praise on the current Indian bowling line-up

India might have lost the first Test against England but Lakshmipathy Balaji believes that having a pool of "match-winning fast bowlers" is a good sign for Indian cricket. The former Indian international also believes that India was probably a "little unlucky" to come out on the losing side at Edgbaston and that this is a new age for Indian cricket.

"The good sign for Indian cricket is that they have a pool of good match-winning fast bowlers. They are not relying on one individual. If you see our bowling attack, we have a good pool of fast bowlers in both Tests and limited-overs," Balaji told Sportskeeda.

"20 wickets is what the bowling department expects to contribute when it comes to winning a Test match. That is being consistently done by this team, whether it is the fast bowling department or the spinners, they have done a superb job."

The 36-year-old also praised the current side for not just turning over a new leaf for Indian cricket but also transitioning into a side that has a quality bowling attack capable of winning matches anywhere.

"We are known to have a very good batting side. All through our history, we are known for having a great batting unit. This is a new age for Indian cricket as opposition batsmen have struggled against our fast bowling. That is a good sign for Indian cricket," Balaji says.

"It is a very good transition. We have seen the previous Australian and West Indian teams, which used to rely on bowling performances and won. Because, at the end of the day, you need to have a solid bowling performance to win any match. Whatever you score, if you have an ordinary bowling attack, the runs will be easily scored because that is how the modern game works."

Balaji also praised the team management for grooming the youngsters and called Kuldeep Yadav as an "x-factor", which we haven't seen in the past.

Although India came out on the losing side, Balaji believes that the close encounter and the impact that both the bowlers and batsmen had on the Edgbaston Test is good for the game in the long run.

"I think it is good for Test cricket. The kind of Test cricket that India and other countries are playing is faster and it is very good for the fans."