Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India have a pool of good match-winning fast bowlers, says Lakshmipathy Balaji

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
Exclusive
316   //    05 Aug 2018, 19:32 IST

Balaji
Balaji heaped praise on the current Indian bowling line-up

India might have lost the first Test against England but Lakshmipathy Balaji believes that having a pool of "match-winning fast bowlers" is a good sign for Indian cricket. The former Indian international also believes that India was probably a "little unlucky" to come out on the losing side at Edgbaston and that this is a new age for Indian cricket.

"The good sign for Indian cricket is that they have a pool of good match-winning fast bowlers. They are not relying on one individual. If you see our bowling attack, we have a good pool of fast bowlers in both Tests and limited-overs," Balaji told Sportskeeda.

"20 wickets is what the bowling department expects to contribute when it comes to winning a Test match. That is being consistently done by this team, whether it is the fast bowling department or the spinners, they have done a superb job."

The 36-year-old also praised the current side for not just turning over a new leaf for Indian cricket but also transitioning into a side that has a quality bowling attack capable of winning matches anywhere.

"We are known to have a very good batting side. All through our history, we are known for having a great batting unit. This is a new age for Indian cricket as opposition batsmen have struggled against our fast bowling. That is a good sign for Indian cricket," Balaji says.

"It is a very good transition. We have seen the previous Australian and West Indian teams, which used to rely on bowling performances and won. Because, at the end of the day, you need to have a solid bowling performance to win any match. Whatever you score, if you have an ordinary bowling attack, the runs will be easily scored because that is how the modern game works."

Balaji also praised the team management for grooming the youngsters and called Kuldeep Yadav as an "x-factor", which we haven't seen in the past.

Although India came out on the losing side, Balaji believes that the close encounter and the impact that both the bowlers and batsmen had on the Edgbaston Test is good for the game in the long run.

"I think it is good for Test cricket. The kind of Test cricket that India and other countries are playing is faster and it is very good for the fans."

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 India National Cricket Team Lakshmipathy Balaji
Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
An author, poet, soft skills trainer and sports enthusiast, who has a Masters in Sports Journalism and NCTJ-accredited level 3 Diploma in Journalism
If Virat says his runs don't matter, he is lying: Anderson
RELATED STORY
Most century partnerships for India in ODIs
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: The Bharat Army comes up with a...
RELATED STORY
Ashwin on his success in England, Hussey feels India have...
RELATED STORY
England shock Kohli and co, Kapil Dev sends special...
RELATED STORY
Friendships will be forgotten, says Jos Buttler ahead of...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018, 1st T20I, Stats: Kohli, Dhoni...
RELATED STORY
This is the best I have seen Ashwin bowl outside the...
RELATED STORY
Who said What: Cricketing world reacts as India lose...
RELATED STORY
Gautam Gambhir and Zaheer Khan predict the result of...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us