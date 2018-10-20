India name their probable squad ahead of the first ODI against West Indies

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team will be having a debutant in their XI in the first ODI

Ahead of the first ODI against West Indies in Guwahati, the Indian team have named the 12 players who are in contention for a place in the playing XI. India's wicketkeeper in Tests, Rishabh Pant, is likely to get his maiden ODI cap as he has been included in the probables.

Since the start of the Test series against West Indies, the Indian team started the habit of announcing the probable squad a day before every match.

The probables include openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan followed by the middle order of Ambati Rayudu, Virat Kohli, Pant and MS Dhoni. These six names are certain to play the game and the remaining five depends on the combination the team management opts for.

If they decide to go in with three spinners and two pacers, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav are all certain to play with Khaleel Ahmed along with either Mohammed Shami or Umesh Yadav being the pace bowling duo.

If they opt to go with three pacers, Khaleel, Shami and Umesh will be included in the side along with the wrist spin duo of Kuldeep and Chahal. The final decision will be taken on the eve of the match.

With two wicketkeepers in the XI, Dhoni has been chosen to don the gloves ahead of Pant. Manish Pandey and KL Rahul are the two names that are missing from the initial squad.

Announcement: #TeamIndia announce the 12 for the 1st ODI in Guwahati against West Indies #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/j32SXgSFTT — BCCI (@BCCI) October 20, 2018

Probable 12: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Khaleel Ahmed.

Expected playing XI: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami and Khaleel Ahmed.