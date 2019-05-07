×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and England to tour Australia this summer

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
225   //    07 May 2019, 18:28 IST

Cricket Australia announced their 2019-20 summer schedule today
Cricket Australia announced their 2019-20 summer schedule today

What's the story?

Cricket Australia announced their 2019-20 summer schedule for both the Australian men's and women's team. For the first time in 41 years, the Australian summer will extend to the month of March as they will host their Trans-Tasman rivals, New Zealand in the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy.

The Australian men's team will host Pakistan, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in 2019/20 while the women's team will host the women's teams of India, England and Sri Lanka.

The background

Australia had one of the their worst summers last year as for the first time in cricket history they lost a home Test series to India.

Apart from that the Aussies even failed to perform well against South Africa in both the limited overs series. However, they will have their star players Steve Smith and David Warner back in the team when they take field in the 2019/20 home summer.

The heart of the matter

As mentioned ahead, 5 cricketing nations will tour Australia from October 2019 to March 2020 and here's how the Australian summer schedule looks like:

Full 2019-20 International Fixtures

All start times are subject to change, and listed in Australian Timings

Women's CommBank T20s v Sri Lanka

Advertisement

September 29: North Sydney Oval, 2.30pm

September 30: North Sydney Oval, 7pm

October 2: North Sydney Oval, 2pm

Women's CommBank ODIs v Sri Lanka

October 5: Allan Border Field, 10am

October 7: Allan Border Field, 10am

October 9: Allan Border Field, 10am

Men's Gillette T20s v Sri Lanka

October 27: Adelaide Oval, 2pm

October 30: Gabba, 6.10pm

November 1: MCG, 7.10pm

Men's Gillette T20s v Pakistan

November 3: SCG, 2.30pm

November 5: Manuka Oval, 7.10pm

November 8: Perth Stadium, 4.30pm

Men's Domain Test Series v Pakistan

November 21-25: Gabba, 10am

November 29-December 3: Adelaide Oval, 2pm (D/N)

Men's Domain Test Series v New Zealand

December 12-16: Perth Stadium, 1pm (D/N)

December 26-30: MCG, 10.30am

January 3-7: SCG, 10.30am

Women's CommBank T20 tri-series

January 31: India v England, Manuka Oval, 2.10pm

February 1: Australia v England, Manuka Oval, 2.10pm

February 2: Australia v India, Manuka Oval, 2.10pm

February 7: India v England, Junction Oval, 2.10pm

February 8: Australia v India, Junction Oval, 2.10pm

February 9: Australia v England, Junction Oval, 2.10pm

February 12: Tri-series Final, Junction Oval, 1.40pm

Men's Gillette ODIs v New Zealand

March 13: SCG, 2.30pm (D/N)

March 15: SCG, 10.30am

March 20: Blundstone Arena, 2.30pm (D/N)

Australia's men's team will tour India in late January next year. The Aussies are also scheduled to tour South Africa and Bangladesh in February 2020. Thus, there will be a 63-day break in the Australian home season.

CA's Head of Cricket Operations Peter Roach said:

"Scheduling international cricket is challenging in that nine of the ten major cricketing countries have seasons similar to ours, so working with them to find space in the calendar to fulfil our obligations to the ICC Future Tours Program (FTP) is a juggling act."

What's next?

The Australian home season kicks off on 29th September with the women's T20 series versus Sri Lanka. Do tune in to Sportskeeda for the live coverage of the entire Australian summer.

Tags:
Australia Cricket Team David Warner Steven Smith T20 ODI Cricket Test cricket
Advertisement
CWC 2019: Squad overview, probable XI, fixtures and venues of Australia
RELATED STORY
Australia vs Sri Lanka 2019: 5 things we learnt from the Test series
RELATED STORY
2019 World Cup Schedule: Complete Time Table, Match Timings, Fixture Details of Cricket World Cup Fixtures
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Ranking the captains of all 10 teams
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: 5 players who will be missed in this edition of the cup
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Is the new-look Australian side fully equipped to fight for glory again?
RELATED STORY
'Fab Four' of the modern generation: A comprehensive career review
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Will Australia be able to fit Smith and Warner into the side?
RELATED STORY
Australia vs Sri Lanka 2019: Is this the end of the road for Usman Khawaja?
RELATED STORY
Test cricket: Imperative to change the growing home dominance 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Qualifier 1 | Today, 02:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Eliminator | Tomorrow, 02:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DC VS SRH preview
Match 2
WI 260/8 (49.4 ov)
BAN
LIVE
West Indies won the toss and elected to bat.
WI VS BAN live score
1st ODI | Tomorrow, 12:00 PM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
England in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us