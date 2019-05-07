India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and England to tour Australia this summer

Cricket Australia announced their 2019-20 summer schedule today

What's the story?

Cricket Australia announced their 2019-20 summer schedule for both the Australian men's and women's team. For the first time in 41 years, the Australian summer will extend to the month of March as they will host their Trans-Tasman rivals, New Zealand in the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy.

The Australian men's team will host Pakistan, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in 2019/20 while the women's team will host the women's teams of India, England and Sri Lanka.

The background

Australia had one of the their worst summers last year as for the first time in cricket history they lost a home Test series to India.

Apart from that the Aussies even failed to perform well against South Africa in both the limited overs series. However, they will have their star players Steve Smith and David Warner back in the team when they take field in the 2019/20 home summer.

The heart of the matter

Ten venues, five visiting teams and a total of 28 matches will make up the 2019-20 international summer of cricket pic.twitter.com/bFS3mTNDT4 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 6, 2019

As mentioned ahead, 5 cricketing nations will tour Australia from October 2019 to March 2020 and here's how the Australian summer schedule looks like:

Full 2019-20 International Fixtures

All start times are subject to change, and listed in Australian Timings

Women's CommBank T20s v Sri Lanka

September 29: North Sydney Oval, 2.30pm

September 30: North Sydney Oval, 7pm

October 2: North Sydney Oval, 2pm

Women's CommBank ODIs v Sri Lanka

October 5: Allan Border Field, 10am

October 7: Allan Border Field, 10am

October 9: Allan Border Field, 10am

Men's Gillette T20s v Sri Lanka

October 27: Adelaide Oval, 2pm

October 30: Gabba, 6.10pm

November 1: MCG, 7.10pm

Men's Gillette T20s v Pakistan

November 3: SCG, 2.30pm

November 5: Manuka Oval, 7.10pm

November 8: Perth Stadium, 4.30pm

Men's Domain Test Series v Pakistan

November 21-25: Gabba, 10am

November 29-December 3: Adelaide Oval, 2pm (D/N)

Men's Domain Test Series v New Zealand

December 12-16: Perth Stadium, 1pm (D/N)

December 26-30: MCG, 10.30am

January 3-7: SCG, 10.30am

Women's CommBank T20 tri-series

January 31: India v England, Manuka Oval, 2.10pm

February 1: Australia v England, Manuka Oval, 2.10pm

February 2: Australia v India, Manuka Oval, 2.10pm

February 7: India v England, Junction Oval, 2.10pm

February 8: Australia v India, Junction Oval, 2.10pm

February 9: Australia v England, Junction Oval, 2.10pm

February 12: Tri-series Final, Junction Oval, 1.40pm

Men's Gillette ODIs v New Zealand

March 13: SCG, 2.30pm (D/N)

March 15: SCG, 10.30am

March 20: Blundstone Arena, 2.30pm (D/N)

Australia's men's team will tour India in late January next year. The Aussies are also scheduled to tour South Africa and Bangladesh in February 2020. Thus, there will be a 63-day break in the Australian home season.

CA's Head of Cricket Operations Peter Roach said:

"Scheduling international cricket is challenging in that nine of the ten major cricketing countries have seasons similar to ours, so working with them to find space in the calendar to fulfil our obligations to the ICC Future Tours Program (FTP) is a juggling act."

What's next?

The Australian home season kicks off on 29th September with the women's T20 series versus Sri Lanka. Do tune in to Sportskeeda for the live coverage of the entire Australian summer.