India-Pakistan combined XI for Asia Cup 2018

India-Pakistan combined XI for Asia Cup

Asia Cup is all set to commence next month in the sweltering conditions of UAE. While India remains the favorites to lift the Asia Cup 2018, one shouldn't forget the competition that would be offered to them from an equally competent Pakistan unit.

Their exploit of team India in the 2017 Champions Trophy was undoubtedly one of their best performances till date. Considering the degree of prowess that Pakistani players posses in the limited formats of the game, it won't be a surprise if they do manage to get their hands onto the most coveted Asia Cup trophy.

While predicting the winners of the India-Pakistan battles in the Asia Cup duels remain a difficult task, one would find it comparatively easier to anticipate the India-Pakistan combined XI for the upcoming contests.

Hitman will be expected to notch up another double hundred in Asia Cup games

It would be impossible to think about a playing XI that doesn't have the likes of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. They are undoubtedly the best in the business at the moment, and sure shot contributors for the upcoming Asia Cup contests.

Both players are going through a purple patch in their careers, and an event like Asia Cup would only provide them with all the more opportunities to concrete their position in the team till the 2019 World Cup.

