India or Pakistan - Which team will be happier ahead of the reserve day of the Asia Cup 2023 clash?

Team India and Pakistan battled it out for the second time in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, but much like their group-stage encounter, rain has played spoilsport as the wait for a definite result continues. The Super Four encounter does have a reserve day in place, which will be put into use, with only 24.1 overs being played on the stipulated day of the contest on Sunday.

The match began right on time as there were clear skies and not a cloud in sight. Pakistan won the toss and put Team India to bat first. The Men in Blue came out with a different approach as compared to their group-stage encounter against the same team. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill took down the Pakistan pacers to put up 121 runs for the first wicket and brought up their respective fifties as well.

Pakistan then made two quick breakthroughs to shift the momentum of the contest slightly. Just as the match was placed well at the midway stage of the first innings, rain made its appearance and had the final say. The officials prioritized wrapping up the game, albeit in a shortened form, on the stipulated day itself. But persistent rain and poor outfield conditions meant that the play had to be called off for the day.

On that note, let us compare how things stand for both teams heading into the reserve day of the Asia Cup 2023 clash.

India

The Men in Blue were right on top throughout the first innings, and despite the fall of two wickets in quick time, they were comfortably placed and were moving along at a good rate as well.

The rain came during a time when the new pair of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were settling down at the crease and finding their groove in the middle overs. Their partnership of 24 runs has taken 38 deliveries so far and they were looking to release some of the pressure that had been created following the fall of the wickets.

Had it been a regulation rain break, then the situation would have arguably favored Pakistan since the pair would have had to switch back on once again and find the rhythm. However, now with the players well rested with almost a 24-hour break, their concentration and focus will be at peak, and the situation will seem like a fresh start.

Additionally, Pakistan seamers will also have to bowl under the heat more, which would not have been the case had the contest progressed, as usual, on Sunday itself.

On the flip side, the refreshed Indian batters will also have to be up against a well-rested Pakistan bowling unit.

Pakistan

The Men in Green would have had mixed feelings when rain made its appearance in Colombo during the contest, but there will be a touch of relief as well. Pakistan were totally outplayed for the first 15 overs and had only begun their way to claw their way back into the contest.

Their continued efforts at Virat Kohli and KL Rahul could either have resulted in yet another breakthrough that would have exposed India's middle order or Pakistan would have been in a deeper hole had they forged a solid partnership. The rain did not allow either possibility to come true on the day.

As mentioned above, the prospect of an energized Pakistan bowling attack - both mentally and physically - will also come across as a huge boost to Pakistan, who will be looking to trigger a collapse early on.

The likes of Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, and Haris Rauf were nowhere close to their best. Rauf, in particular, was riled up, after the Indian batters' aggressive approach, even demanding a review from the skipper that left everyone baffled.

In such times, a break is arguably the best solution to calm down the nerves and approach the problem with a fresh mind.

From a mindset perspective, both teams would benefit from the break heading into the reserve day, but the advantage slightly goes towards Pakistan considering the mess they were in on Sunday and the opportunity to start almost anew. Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar had posted a tweet where he admitted that rain has saved Pakistan.

On the other hand, looking at the conditions, the pitch was already slowing down as play progressed on the first.

Furthermore, playing in the sun will result in the pitch drying up even further which could benefit Indian spinners in the second innings. Additionally, if there is moisture present due to the rain or cloud cover, it would help the Pakistani pacers make an impression early on in the contest and use some momentum, something which they hardly attained yesterday.

All in all, there are perks and perils for both teams heading into the reserve day. However, considering all factors, Pakistan might just be the happier side ahead of the reserve day of the Asia Cup 2023 clash.

