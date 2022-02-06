India Player Ratings for 1st ODI vs West Indies as Rohit's tenure starts with convincing win

Rohit Sharma's tenure as India's full-time white-ball captain started with a convincing win as the Men in Blue cruised to a six-wicket victory in the first ODI against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, February 6.

After winning the toss and electing to bowl, Rohit saw his bowlers execute their plans to perfection. As Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar shared seven wickets between them, the visitors were rolled over for just 176. Despite a brief blip in the chase, India got home with more than 20 overs to spare.

Here are India's player ratings for the first ODI against West Indies.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Bowlers, Rohit deliver for Men in Blue

Ishan Kishan: 6/10

Kishan's start was subdued as Rohit did the bulk of the run-scoring in the powerplay. The southpaw struck a few tasty shots before throwing his wicket away against a favorable match-up in Akeal Hosein.

Rohit Sharma: 8.5/10

India's captain was at his fluent best on his comeback to the side. He smashed his 44th ODI fifty, ensuring that the Men in Blue were always ahead in the run-chase, and led the team well in the first innings with a couple of smart bowling changes and reviews.

Virat Kohli: 1/10

In sharp contrast to Rohit, Kohli looked all at sea in the first ODI. An uncertain four-ball stay at the crease ended in a miserable top edge as West Indies bounced out the former Indian skipper with alarming ease.

Suryakumar Yadav: 9/10

Coming in at No. 5 after a few wickets fell quickly, Suryakumar took India over the line with a calm cameo. Bringing out his array of strokes against spin, the wristy right-hander ended on an unbeaten 34 and did his job to perfection.

Rishabh Pant: 6.5/10

Pant was tidy behind the stumps for the most part and appeared set to take India home before an unfortunate run-out while backing up ended his promising stay at the crease. He seems quite at home at No. 4, though.

Deepak Hooda: 9/10

Hooda played a promising innings on debut, with his unbeaten 26 helping Suryakumar secure the win without much fuss. It would've been nice to see the off-spinner send a few overs down, but the 26-year-old didn't put a foot wrong under pressure.

Shardul Thakur: 5/10

Thakur was the most expensive Indian bowler on offer and ended his spell wicketless. However, those figures were slightly misleading as he conceded only two fours and a six over the course of his seven overs.

Washington Sundar: 9/10

Sundar, playing only his second career ODI after a gap of four years, showed why he's regarded as one of India's brightest all-format prospects. He extracted sharp turn to beat the bat consistently and picked up three wickets, helping India exert early control over the West Indies innings.

Mohammed Siraj: 8/10

India had one of their best powerplay bowling performances in over two years and Siraj made a major contribution towards the same. He scalped the early wicket of Shai Hope and kept the pressure on the Windies batters.

Prasidh Krishna: 8/10

Prasidh's extra pace and bounce were hard to handle for the visiting batters. He returned to take the important wicket of Jason Holder and also dismissed Hosein cheaply. The pacer always seems to pick up wickets and is improving quite rapidly, although his fielding has continued to look suspect.

Yuzvendra Chahal: 8.5/10

Chahal had a much-needed productive outing for India in the ODI format. He started superbly by taking three wickets in quick succession, and although he went for a few more runs than he'd have liked, finished with a highly satisfactory four-fer. The leg-spinner has put doubts over his place in the team to rest, at least temporarily.

Edited by Sai Krishna

