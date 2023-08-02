India Player Ratings from 3rd ODI vs West Indies as Hardik Pandya and Co. seal series with thumping win

Team India clinched an emphatic 200-run win in the third and final ODI against West Indies in Tarouba on Tuesday, August 1 to seal the series.

The Men in Blue chose to keep Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on the bench, although they did make a couple of changes to their playing XI. After amassing a massive 351 in the first innings as four batters crossed the 50-run mark, they restricted the hosts to just 151.

Here are India's player ratings from the third ODI against West Indies.

IND vs WI 2023: Team India end on a high with crushing victory

Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan put on another impressive opening partnership in the third ODI

Ishan Kishan: 9/10

Kishan was granted an early lifeline, which he made the most of by recording his third successive half-century of the series. The opening batter has all but sealed his spot in India's World Cup squad, and his wicket-keeping was quite solid as well.

Shubman Gill: 9/10

Gill looked scratchy in the first two games, but he came into his own somewhat as the track in Tarouba gave the batters a little more leeway. He made 85 off 92 balls, a knock that was rather strangely paced, before being dismissed by Gudakesh Motie. The youngster also plucked two excellent catches in the slips.

Sanju Samson: 8/10

Samson came in at No. 4 and immediately showcased his intent, hammering two sixes off Yannic Cariah to kickstart his innings. While he could've done a better job of rotating strike, the dynamic batter notched up another ODI fifty and gave the Indian innings quite a bit of impetus in the middle overs.

Suryakumar Yadav: 7/10

Suryakumar came in at No. 6 with around 11 overs to bat. He wasn't at his fluent best but managed to strike two fours and two sixes in his 35-run effort. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him dropped from the ODI squad when the premier middle-order batters return.

Hardik Pandya: 8.5/10

Hardik took ages to get going with the bat and only cut loose in the last three overs. It's slightly concerning that that's becoming a pattern of his batting, but he plundered four fours and five sixes in his crucial unbeaten 70. The Indian skipper strangely took the new ball ahead of Jaydev Unadkat and bowled four overs.

Ravindra Jadeja: 5/10

Jadeja faced seven balls without hitting a boundary and bowled five overs that were taken for 29 runs. It was a slightly underwhelming performance from the star all-rounder.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: 2/10

Gaikwad got the chance to add to his only ODI cap, but he couldn't add much to his total runs in the format. Batting at No. 3, he looked shaky before being prised out by Alzarri Joseph.

Shardul Thakur: 8/10

Thakur just always seems to pick up wickets. He registered four of them in Trinidad, including the big scalp of Shimron Hetmyer. The fast-bowling all-rounder should be part of India's Asia Cup and World Cup squads after his performances against the Windies.

Kuldeep Yadav: 8/10

Kuldeep was once again almost impossible to counter. He deceived Alick Athanaze with a beautiful googly and also trapped Cariah in front. The left-arm wrist-spinner has become one of the best bowlers in the world in ODI cricket.

Mukesh Kumar: 9/10

Mukesh was penetrative with the new ball, getting it to nip around and inducing several false strokes. His opening burst fetched three wickets in an encouraging performance, although he did send down four wides and two no-balls in seven overs.

Jaydev Unadkat: 7.5/10

Brought on as the fourth pacer, Unadkat forced a nick from Keacy Carty. The left-arm seamer was economical otherwise and took a good catch on the boundary.

