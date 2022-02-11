India Player Ratings for 3rd ODI vs West Indies as hosts complete comfortable whitewash

Led by another comprehensive bowling performance, Rohit Sharma's India defeated West Indies by a whopping 96 runs in the third ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to clinch a 3-0 series whitewash.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, India had to weather a top-order collapse. On the back of contributions from the middle order, the Men in Blue put up 265, a total the visitors never looked like breaching.

Here are India's player ratings for the third ODI against West Indies.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Shreyas, bowlers fire hosts to victory

Shikhar Dhawan: 2/10

Returning from COVID-19, Dhawan looked completely out of sorts barring a six over the off-side. He nicked off while playing a cut for only 10.

Rohit Sharma: 3/10

Rohit struck a few confident boundaries but his aggressive strokeplay eventually brought about his downfall for 13. The Indian skipper failed with the bat for the second game running, but he and the team got their selection spot-on for the third ODI and tested out a few new players.

Virat Kohli: 1/10

Kohli's nightmare series ended in miserable fashion as he was strangled down the leg-side for a two-ball blob. Things are going from bad to worse for the 33-year-old.

Suryakumar Yadav: 3/10

Batting at No. 6, Suryakumar endured his first-ever failure in the ODI format for India. An inside-out loft off his seventh ball found a fielder, leaving the team in some trouble. He took a good catch at slip, though.

Rishabh Pant: 8/10

Pant yet again bailed India out of trouble, reviving the innings while batting at an excellent tempo like only he can. The young keeper has all but established himself as an indispensable member of the side even in white-ball cricket.

Shreyas Iyer: 9/10

Iyer's fighting 80 was India's highest score and gave their total some respectability. There were some shaky phases in his innings, but he played a superb knock to grab his only opportunity of the series with both hands.

Deepak Chahar: 8.5/10

Chahar had an extremely productive outing in the third ODI, striking a valuable run-a-ball 38 and chipping in with two wickets in the opening powerplay. The all-rounder is turning out to be a great limited-overs option for the Men in Blue, although he bowled a few too many loose balls with the new ball in the game.

Washington Sundar: 7/10

Sundar's sedate 33 ensured that India played out their quota of 50 overs and proved that he is a very capable batter. He didn't have much to do with the ball as the Windies folded easily.

Mohammed Siraj: 8.5/10

Siraj had another excellent game. Taking the new ball, he nipped out Shai Hope before returning to remove Odean Smith and Hayden Walsh. The fast bowler's pace, swing and aggression were on full display throughout the series.

Prasidh Krishna: 8.5/10

Like Siraj, Prasidh bowled with fire and finished with a three-wicket haul. The 25-year-old also walked away with the Player of the Series award and seems to have firmly broken through on the international stage.

Kuldeep Yadav: 7/10

Kuldeep was carted for two fours and four sixes in his eight overs, but he wasn't afraid to toss the ball up and look for wickets. He found two important scalps in what would've been a welcome confidence boost on his return to the Indian ODI side.

