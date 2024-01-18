India Player Ratings from 3rd T20I vs Afghanistan as Rohit Sharma masterclass takes Men in Blue home in double Super Over thriller

Team India needed two Super Overs to get over the line, but they managed to beat Afghanistan in the third and final T20I at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, January 17.

After India won the toss and elected to bat, they lost four wickets in the powerplay. However, sensational innings from Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh took them to 212, a score that was equaled by Afghanistan thanks to fifties from the top three. After two Super Overs, with the first one ending all square, it was the hosts who came out on top.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from the third T20I against Afghanistan.

IND vs AFG 2023: Rohit, Rinku shine; Sundar takes 3

Washington Sundar was the pick of the Indian bowlers

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 1/10

Jaiswal endured a forgettable outing in Bengaluru. He was dismissed cheaply while attempting a hoick across the line and lost his shape in the first Super Over as well.

Rohit Sharma: 10/10

Rohit was the man of the moment in the third T20I. Battling tough conditions and the loss of a few early wickets, the Indian skipper got back amongst the runs - and then some. He notched up a sensational century and made invaluable contributions in both Super Overs.

Virat Kohli: 3/10

Kohli bagged a first-ball duck as he refused to take time to get used to the slightly two-paced Chinnaswamy surface. While he was excellent on the field, he didn't have much to contribute to a historic night.

Shivam Dube: 2/10

Dube was always going to be susceptible against swing, and Azmatullah Omarzai nipped him out early. The two overs he bowled proved expensive, but he still finished as the Player of the Series.

Sanju Samson: 2/10

Samson was another Indian batter to bag a first-ball duck, and his questionable shot selection came to the fore once again. The selectors will find it very tough to back him if he continues to be dismissed in such a fashion. His glovework was tidy.

Rinku Singh: 10/10

Rinku had to take on a different role this time around, with plenty of time to bat. He carried out the rescue act with aplomb, showcasing the fact that he has the technique and temperament to bat in the top five. The left-handed batter was safe on the field and destructive at the death, as always.

Kuldeep Yadav: 5/10

Kuldeep endured a rough outing in Bengaluru, with his third over to Mohammad Nabi costing plenty of runs. He dismissed Rahmanullah Gurbaz but conceded 31 runs in three overs.

Washington Sundar: 9/10

Sundar was the pick of the Indian bowlers. Despite the short boundaries and two right-handers at the crease, the off-spinner picked up three wickets and conceded just 18 runs. His five-run third over was crucial at the death, and he also grabbed a stunner at cover.

Avesh Khan: 1/10

Avesh was atrociously expensive in Bengaluru, leaking 55 runs in his four overs. The overs he bowled in the middle phase and at the death were the primary reason behind India being forced to a Super Over, and it was understandable that Rohit didn't want him to bowl the second one-over eliminator. His lines and lengths left a lot to be desired.

Ravi Bishnoi: 6/10

Until he bowled the second Super Over, Bishnoi had a middling night. The leg-spinner had conceded 38 runs in four overs, which was still below the asking rate, and hadn't picked up a wicket. But he ended the night on a good note, with two wickets.

Mukesh Kumar: 3/10

There isn't much to write home about in Mukesh's bowling, and that was all too apparent. While he was entrusted with the responsibility of bowling the final over and the first Super Over, his over-reliance on the yorker meant that even one mistake was capitalized upon. The 30-year-old ended up wicketless and conceded 44 runs off his four overs.

