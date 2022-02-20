India Player Ratings for 3rd T20I vs West Indies as Suryakumar, Venkatesh help Men in Blue record another whitewash

India's excellent start to the Rohit Sharma era continued as they beat West Indies by 17 runs in the third and final T20I at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, February 20.

After West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to bowl, India lost a clump of wickets in the first half of the innings but recovered well to post 184. Although Nicholas Pooran played another impressive innings, the hosts clung on to secure the second series whitewash of the home assignment.

Here are India's player ratings for the third T20I against West Indies.

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Experimentation stands out in positive win for Men in Blue

Ishan Kishan: 5/10

For the third time in a row, Kishan didn't look settled at the crease. Although he struck a few boundaries, he was sucked into his shell and struggled to a 31-ball 34. The southpaw, who dropped a catch to hand Pooran a reprieve but redeemed himself with a good take later on, didn't have a great series.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: 2/10

Gaikwad played an uncharacteristically uncomfortable knock, scoring 4 before a hoick across the line sent him back to the hut. The right-hander couldn't take his only chance of the series.

Rohit Sharma: 3/10

Batting at No. 4, India's captain had a terrible time out in the middle. He scored 7 off 15 before being castled by Dominic Drakes. Rohit's captaincy was impressive, as always, and so was his catching.

Suryakumar Yadav: 9.5/10

Suryakumar put on a display of outrageous hitting in Kolkata. Striking seven sixes with his supple wrists and patented unorthodoxy, he took India to a big total and all but sealed his place in India's white-ball side.

Shreyas Iyer: 6/10

Sent in at No. 3, Shreyas showed intent right from the start of his innings. He struck four fours in his 16-ball 25 but a slog across the line off Hayden Walsh Jr prevented him from notching up a sizeable score.

Venkatesh Iyer: 9/10

Venkatesh had some rebuilding work to do when he came to the crease and he took the attack to the West Indies bowlers almost immediately. Shuffling around the crease and finding gaps at will, the all-rounder made an unbeaten 35 that showed his immense potential as a finisher. He dropped a catch in the deep in a rare blemish.

Deepak Chahar: 7.5/10

Chahar sent down a few too many loose deliveries in the opening powerplay but used the swing on offer to dismiss the West Indies openers with a couple of beauties. He pulled up with a serious-looking injury in his third over and walked gingerly off the field.

Harshal Patel: 9/10

Harshal's miserly spell was the difference between the two sides on the day. Using slower balls and cutters to great effect, the 31-year-old bamboozled the Windies batters to end up with three wickets.

Ravi Bishnoi: 7/10

Bishnoi was a touch unlucky in the third T20I as two catches were dropped off his bowling. His pace through the air was tough to counter once again, and if he eliminates the odd overpitched delivery, he will be a terrific T20I asset for India.

Shardul Thakur: 6.5/10

Thakur bowled way too many horrible deliveries on the night, but his wicket of Nicholas Pooran effectively sealed the game in India's favor. He also took a stunning catch running backwards to dismiss the dangerous Rovman Powell.

Avesh Khan: 2/10

Avesh endured a difficult outing on debut. He appeared to have issues with his run-up and landing as he leaked 20 runs in his first two overs with some loose bowling. Although he showed signs of improvement in his second spell, the young pacer finished with poor figures of 0/42.

Edited by Sai Krishna

