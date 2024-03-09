India Player Ratings from 5th Test vs England as Rohit Sharma and Co. thrash visitors to complete dominant series win

Team India completed the necessary formalities on Day 3 of the fifth Test against England as they ran out winners by an innings and 64 runs in Dharamsala on Saturday, March 9.

After taking a massive 259-run lead in the first innings, the hosts' task was straightforward on Day 3. The spinners combined to pick up eight wickets and Jasprit Bumrah chipped in with two as they bowled England out for just 195.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from the fifth Test against England.

IND v ENG 2024: Rohit, Gill smack tons; Ashwin, Kuldeep shine with the ball

India v England - 5th Test Match: Day Three

Rohit Sharma: 9.5/10

Rohit had an excellent game, smacking a century and leading the team well. He was almost perfect with his bowling changes and field placements throughout the Test and oversaw a commendable 4-1 series win.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 8/10

Jaiswal couldn't convert his half-century into a big score, but his fiery knock put India ahead of the game. He was good on the field and finished the series with an incredible 712 runs at an average of 89.

Shubman Gill: 9/10

Gill was excellent in Dharamsala as he and Rohit stitched together a 171-run partnership to make a mockery of the England total. The No. 3 batter truly came into his own as the series wore on and ended it on an excellent note.

Dhruv Jurel: 4/10

Jurel endured a tough outing in the fifth Test as he couldn't contribute in his only outing with the bat. While he was tidy for the most part behind the stumps, he did drop a catch that should've been taken in the first innings.

Sarfaraz Khan: 8/10

Sarfaraz's assault on Mark Wood was one of the highlights of the Test. He did throw his wicket away before reaching a three-figure score, but the 26-year-old ended his debut series on a high. He could be around for a long time.

Devdutt Padikkal: 7.5/10

Making his debut at Rajat Patidar's expense, Padikkal didn't display the most airtight technique but still managed to notch up his maiden half-century. He also took two catches in a productive showing overall.

Kuldeep Yadav: 10/10

Kuldeep was rightfully adjudged the Player of the Match. His five-fer in the first innings was a masterful display of bowling that proved incredibly decisive. The left-arm wrist-spinner also chipped in with a handy lower-order cameo and picked up a couple of wickets in the second essay.

Ravichandran Ashwin: 9/10

Playing his 100th Test, Ashwin finished with nine wickets to his name. He wrapped up the tail in the first innings before a superb five-wicket haul on Day 3 ensured that England went out with a whimper. Even in a series where he wasn't at his best, the veteran off-spinner finished as the highest wicket-taker.

Ravindra Jadeja: 5/10

Jadeja had a middling Test, by his own lofty standards. He fell cheaply with the bat and picked up a wicket each in the two innings.

Jasprit Bumrah: 7/10

Bumrah bowled superbly on the first morning without any reward for his efforts. The ace spearhead did manage to prise out two wickets on Day 3, though, and spent some time at the crease in Kuldeep's company.

Mohammed Siraj: 6/10

Siraj didn't have much to do in Dharamsala. He kept things tight in the first innings before barely bowling in the second, finishing with no wickets to his name.

