India Player Ratings from Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash vs Bangladesh as Rohit Sharma and Co. lose despite stellar Shubman Gill ton

Team India suffered their first defeat of the Asia Cup 2023 as Bangladesh clinched the final Super Four contest by six runs in Colombo on Friday, September 15.

The Tigers batted first and put up a spirited effort, with captain Shakib Al Hasan leading the way and being assisted by quite a few lower-order contributions. India struggled to keep up in the chase despite Shubman Gill's sensational century and eventually fell short in the final over.

Here are India's player ratings from their Asia Cup 2023 clash against Bangladesh.

Asia Cup 2023: Shubman Gill smashes century, Shardul Thakur takes 3 for Team India

Shubman Gill held up India's innings as wickets fell around him

Rohit Sharma: 2/10

Rohit, who has been in excellent nick in the Asia Cup 2023, fell prey to a rash shot off his second delivery. He should've taken some more time to get his eye in before trying to drive on the up.

Shubman Gill: 9.5/10

Gill was the lone warrior for most of India's innings. In conditions where his fellow batters struggled, the young opener was a class apart and negotiated both pace and spin well. He hit eight fours and five sixes in his sensational knock while also being in control for the most part.

Tilak Varma: 4/10

Making his ODI debut, Tilak sent down four overs and showed why he's more than a part-time option, despite being hit for two sixes. He dropped a catch and took one later on. However, the southpaw, who came in at No. 3, misjudged the line of a delivery and was castled while shouldering arms.

KL Rahul: 5/10

Rahul too grassed a difficult chance but was otherwise solid with the gloves. He came in at No. 4 and tried to steady the ship alongside Gill but was eventually dismissed trying to get a move on against the off-spinners. The keeper-batter should've accelerated after his slightly slow start.

Ishan Kishan: 4/10

Kishan looked out of place in the middle order as he struggled to rotate strike and often got caught at the crease. The southpaw tried a high-risk switch hit against a negative match-up in an off-spinner and was trapped in front. He should've adopted a safer route.

Suryakumar Yadav: 4/10

Suryakumar looked lethargic on the field and dropped a catch. The talented batter came in at No. 6 and tried to sweep everything he could set his eyes on, and that was only going to end one way. He was rather lucky that he lasted 34 balls.

Ravindra Jadeja: 5.5/10

Jadeja had a sub-par outing with the ball, conceding 53 runs and picking up one wicket while being hit for five fours and two sixes. The southpaw's batting form has been a real concern, and he was bowled while attempting an ugly hoick across the line.

Axar Patel: 7/10

Axar had a slightly better outing with the ball when compared to how he fared against Sri Lanka, but he still leaked 47 runs in nine overs. He put up another impressive batting display with the tail, striking three fours and two sixes to nearly take India over the line.

Shardul Thakur: 7/10

Thakur took the new ball and immediately provided a breakthrough before coming back to register two more scalps, including the prized one of Shakib. He just knows how to pick up wickets, even if he continues to be expensive. The all-rounder played a rather unimpressive innings with the bat, failing to find the boundary in 13 deliveries.

Prasidh Krishna: 7/10

Prasidh bowled in the right areas for most of his nine overs. He conceded just three boundaries in his spell and tried to mix things up at the death to finish with one wicket.

Mohammed Shami: 8/10

Shami stepped in for Jasprit Bumrah and didn't seem rusty at all. He prised out Litton Das with a beauty and kept things tight throughout. The experienced fast bowler finished with figures of 2/32 in eight overs.

