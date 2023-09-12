India Player Ratings from Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash vs Pakistan as Kohli, Rahul & Kuldeep fire Men in Blue to crushing win

Team India turned in a supremely complete performance over two days in Colombo as they beat Pakistan by a whopping 228 runs in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2023.

The Men in Blue were asked to bat first by Pakistan, whose bowlers were ravaged by injuries and the aggressive intent of the opposition batters. India made 356/2, with all four batters contributing, before Babar Azam and Co. were skittled for just 128.

The win was India's biggest-ever by runs against the Men in Green in the ODI format. It got them off the mark in the Super Four stage and took their net run rate to the moon.

Here are India's player ratings from their Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match against Pakistan.

Rohit Sharma: 8/10

Rohit was troubled by Naseem Shah in the powerplay, but he essayed a superb knock. After 10 quick runs to signal his intent, the Indian skipper played out a dangerous phase of fast bowling and accelerated once again. He was particularly severe on Shadab Khan, who did manage to dismiss him for a well-made 56.

Shubman Gill: 8.5/10

Gill was the more aggressive partner in the powerplay and tallied up his second successive half-century. Although he chanced his luck at times, the young opener hit 10 fours in his invaluable knock. He took the attack to Shaheen Shah Afridi in authoritative fashion and also took a catch.

Virat Kohli: 9.5/10

Kohli was the main attraction in the high-profile clash. He ran hard between the wickets throughout his knock and stepped on the pedal superbly in the second half to finish on an unbeaten 122. The star batter was adjudged the Player of the Match.

KL Rahul: 9.5/10

Returning from a long-term back injury on short notice, Rahul was at his imperious best against Pakistan. He hit 12 fours and two sixes after coming in at No. 4 and stamped his authority on both pace and spin. The keeper-batter also wore the gloves for most of India's bowling innings in one of the biggest takeaways for his side from the contest.

Ishan Kishan: 7/10

Kishan wasn't needed with the bat. He was tidy behind the stumps and on the field.

Hardik Pandya: 8/10

Pandya produced a beautiful delivery to castle Babar Azam, showing that he's a genuine threat with the ball. The all-rounder was India's second-most economical bowler against Pakistan.

Ravindra Jadeja: 6.5/10

Jadeja was one of two Indian bowlers to go wicketless, but the left-arm spinner troubled the Pakistan batters consistently and beat the bat on a regular basis. On another day, he would've provided a couple of breakthroughs.

Shardul Thakur: 7/10

Thakur made Mohammad Rizwan look amateur with a terrific delivery that shaped away from the batter. He bowled only four overs, which went for 16 runs, and took a running catch in the deep.

Kuldeep Yadav: 9.5/10

Kuldeep was the pick of the Indian bowlers once again. He was virtually unplayable in Colombo and picked up five wickets to run through the middle order with his skill.

Mohammed Siraj: 7/10

Siraj bowled a threatening new-ball spell. He was rather unlucky to go wicketless as he beat the bat on several occasions.

Jasprit Bumrah: 8.5/10

Bumrah was at his absolute best in the powerplay. He moved the ball both ways, and his pace was up as well. His five-over spell went for 18 runs and he prised out Imam-ul-Haq.

