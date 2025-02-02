India playing 11 from Wriddhiman Saha's Test debut in 2010- where are they now?

Veteran India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. He played his last match for Bengal against Punjab in the Ranji Trophy Elite 2024-25 Group C encounter, which finished on Saturday, February 1.

Wriddhiman Saha played 40 Test matches for India over 11 years. The Bengal cricketer was unfortunate not to play more Tests for India as MS Dhoni was the designated keeper-batter during the former's early days as a Test cricketer. After Dhoni's retirement, Saha was a regular in the Indian team before Rishabh Pant took over as the frontline wicketkeeper. He also played nine ODIs for India.

Saha made his Test debut in 2010 against South Africa in Nagpur. It was one of the rare games that India lost at home. Batting first, South Africa posted a mammoth total of 558/6 before declaring the innings. Hashim Amla was the top scorer (253*) for the visiting side.

Dale Steyn, thereafter, wreaked havoc, picking up seven wickets in India's first innings and bundled them to a total of 233. South Africa enforced a follow-on, and the hosts could manage only 319 runs in the second innings. They went on to lose the Test by an innings and six runs.

Here is a look at India's playing 11 in the said game and where they are now:

Top order- Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag and Murali Vijay

Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir opened the batting for team India in the said Test - Source: Getty

The India opening pair comprised Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag. The duo added 31 runs together in the first innings before the former perished for 12 runs. The left-hander could add only one run in the second innings and was dismissed by Morne Morkel in both innings. Presently, Gambhir is the head coach of the Indian cricket team across all formats.

Virender Sehwag was the lone bright spot for India in the first innings and scored a century (109). The Delhi-born cricketer added 16 more runs in the second innings. The former India opener is a successful broadcaster and a famous commentator in the Hindi language. He is also known for his witty tweets and is active on social media.

Murali Vijay batted at number three in the said game and scored 36 runs across two innings. While he was clean bowled for just four runs in India's first innings by Dale Steyn, he fought hard for his 32, the second time he batted.

Vijay last featured in Legends League Cricket in 2024 and was only a part of the commentary team in the recently concluded BGT 2024-25.

Middle order - Sachin Tendulkar, Subramaniam Badrinath, MS Dhoni (c & wk), and Wriddhiman Saha

Sachin Tendulkar scored a 100 in the Test Saha made his debut- Source: Getty

Sachin Tendulkar scored a brilliant century (100) in India's second innings. However, his knock was not enough to prevent an innings defeat for India. He scored seven runs in India's first innings.

Post-retirement, Sachin Tendulkar has been involved in various ventures, including being a co-founder of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation with his wife Dr. Anjali Tendulkar. The said Foundation empowers underprivileged children through sports, health, and education helping them towards a brighter future. He has also been the mentor of the Mumbai Indians franchise.

Subramaniam Badrinath also made his Test debut along with Wriddhiman Saha. He batted well for his 56 in the first innings and was dismissed for six runs in the second innings. Badrinath last played Legends League Cricket in 2023 and also is a commentator in Tamil language.

MS Dhoni captained India in the Test match. He managed to score just 31 runs across two innings. Dhoni last played an international match for India during the ODI World Cup 2019.

Post his retirement from international cricket, the former Indian skipper continues to feature in the Indian Premier League and is an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings franchise. He will once again feature in IPL 2025 much to the delight of all his fans across the world

Saha did not have a memorable debut. He was dismissed for a duck in the first innings and scored 36 runs in the second essay. Saha played the current Ranji Trophy season and was a part of the Gujarat Titans and featured in IPL 2024.

Lower order - Harbhajan Singh, Amit Mishra, Zaheer Khan, and Ishant Sharma

Harbhajan Singh was ineffective in South Africa's first innings and picked up two wickets for 166 runs from 46 overs. He scored 33 runs in India's second innings. He was a part of the Indian team that won the World Championship of Legends (Legends World Cup) in 2024. He is also a cricket expert and has done commentary in Hindi language.

Amit Mishra bowled 53 wicketless overs in the said Test. He last played an international match for India in February 2017. He was a part of the Lucknow Super Giants squad in IPL 2024 but featured in a solitary game. He will not play IPL 2025.

Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma opened the bowling for team India in the said Test - Source: Getty

Zaheer Khan was the most effective bowler in the Test and picked up three wickets. His victims included Ashwell Prince, Graeme Smith, and Mark Boucher. Khan was the Global Head of Cricket Development for the Mumbai Indians for the past couple of seasons. He will be the mentor for the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025.

Ishant Sharma bowled 28 overs in the Test but failed to pick up a single wicket. Sharma was a part of the Delhi team in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy. He represented the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. He will play for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025.

