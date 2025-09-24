India Predicted Playing 11 vs Bangladesh for Match 16 of 2025 Asia Cup ft. Sanju Samson & Hardik Pandya

India are all set to lock horns with Bangladesh for the first time in the 2025 Asia Cup. On Wednesday, September 24, the two teams will battle it out in the Super 4 stage at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Men in Blue have been the team to watch out for in the competition thus far. With comfortable wins in all four of their matches, they are the outright favorites to clinch the title. A win against the Tigers will essentially seal their berth in the final, and changes might not be forthcoming until that happens.

India's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

On that note, here is India's predicted playing XI for Match 16 of the 2025 Asia Cup.

Openers: Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill

South Africa v India - 3rd T20I - Source: Getty

While Shubman Gill hasn't crossed the half-century mark thus far in the 2025 Asia Cup, he played an impressive knock in the previous game against Pakistan. The opening batter will want to set that record straight against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma has been in scintillating form at the other end. With a tournament strike rate above 200 and important innings in all of India's matches, the left-hander has been splendid.

Middle Order: Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk)

India v England - 5th T20I - Source: Getty

Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma haven't been in the best of nick in recent times, with opposition bowlers being able to trouble them by taking pace off. However, India might not want to make any changes to their combination. Backing the duo should be the way forward, although batting them in their ideal positions will prove to be a challenge.

Shivam Dube is another player who offers a bit of both to the team. He should retain his place ahead of a specialist fast bowler, with Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel giving him company in the all-rounders' department.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav will want to return to his dominant best after demoting himself to No. 11 against Oman and falling for a duck against Pakistan.

Lower Order: Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders - Source: Getty

Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed that India don't have any plans to rest Jasprit Bumrah until a spot in the summit clash is sealed. The ace spearhead is thus expected to be the team's lone specialist fast bowler against Bangladesh.

The spin tandem of Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy will round off the playing XI. Both players have been sensational so far in the 2025 Asia Cup, and wickets could be on the cards on Wednesday.

