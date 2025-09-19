India Predicted Playing 11 vs Oman for Match 12 of 2025 Asia Cup ft. Harshit Rana & Kuldeep Yadav

India are all set to face off against Oman in Match 12 of the 2025 Asia Cup on Friday, September 19. The encounter will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Men in Blue have already qualified for the next stage of the tournament, having won both their matches so far by convincing margins. They will want to give time in the middle to all their players, and a change or two might on the cards in the bowling department.

India's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

On that note, here is India's predicted playing XI for Match 12 of the 2025 Asia Cup.

Openers: Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill

South Africa v India - 3rd T20I - Source: Getty

Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill have formed India's first-choice opening combination in the shortest format lately. While the former has been in excellent touch, the latter hasn't made a score of note yet. The duo will want to make the most of the powerplay against Oman.

Middle Order: Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk)

India v England - 5th T20I - Source: Getty

Changes seem unlikely in the middle order, with most of India's batters having not got much time in the middle. Captain Suryakumar Yadav could take a backseat in the final group-stage game, having batted at No. 3 in the last two matches.

Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel haven't faced any balls in the 2025 Asia Cup so far, while Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube would also want more time in the middle. We could see a few changes to the batting order on Friday.

Lower Order: Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders - Source: Getty

It'll be interesting to see what India do with their bowling attack. Conditions are expected to be more pace-friendly in Abu Dhabi, and having a second specialist quick could be a good idea. Resting Jasprit Bumrah also seems sensible, with qualification already secured.

Arshdeep Singh doesn't seem to have the favor of the team management, and reports suggest that Harshit Rana had a longer net session on the eve of the match. We could see the Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler come in for Bumrah, leaving Arshdeep on the bench.

There is the possibility of either Varun Chakaravarthy or Kuldeep Yadav being rested, and that would allow India to field a second specialist pacer. But we might see the spin duo, who are in excellent form, continue to feature.

