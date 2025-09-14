India Predicted Playing 11 vs Pakistan for Match 6 of 2025 Asia Cup ft. Sanju Samson & Shivam Dube

One of the most highly anticipated clashes in the 2025 Asia Cup will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 14. India and Pakistan, with the weight of fresh political tensions on their shoulders, will lock horns in Match 6 of the competition.

The Men in Blue thrashed the United Arab Emirates by nine wickets in their opening game of the Asia Cup. Their net run rate is in double digits at the moment, and barring a spectacular set of results, should quite comfortably make the knockout stages of the tournament.

With many of India's players not having much of a role to play against the UAE, changes might not be forthcoming.

India's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

On that note, here is India's predicted playing XI for Match 6 of the 2025 Asia Cup.

Openers: Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill

South Africa v India - 3rd T20I - Source: Getty

Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill seemed to be in sensational touch during the previous game against the UAE. The duo, who know each other very well, will want to continue in the same vein against a tricky Pakistan outfit.

Middle Order: Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk)

India v England - 5th T20I - Source: Getty

Sanju Samson was picked in the middle order ahead of Jitesh Sharma. While his exact batting position remains unclear, he is likely to be trusted with the gloveman's role once again.

Shivam Dube made an important contribution with the ball, and that should prevent India from being tempted to replace him with a specialist fast bowler in the form of Arshdeep Singh.

The rest of India's middle order will wear a similar look. Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel will be entrusted with scoring some quick runs through the middle overs.

Lower Order: Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders - Source: Getty

Arshdeep would be a useful weapon against Pakistan, but it's hard to see how India will manage to bring him into the fold. As a result, they could stick with Jasprit Bumrah as the sole specialist pacer.

Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav will ask some serious questions of the Pakistan batters, especially at a venue that has assisted spin over the first few games of the 2025 Asia Cup.

