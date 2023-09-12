India’s 5 biggest wins by runs vs Pakistan in ODI history ft. Asia Cup 2023

Team India beat Pakistan by a whopping 228 runs in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday. The game began on Sunday, but the reserve day had to be activated as only 24.1 overs were possible due to rain.

Pakistan won the toss and bowled first on Sunday, wanting to utilize the moisture underneath the surface. However, the move did not work as the Indian openers Rohit Sharma (56 off 49) and Shubman Gill (58 off 52) added 121 for the first wicket in 16.4 overs. The duo were dismissed in quick succession and India were 147/2 when play ended due to rain on Sunday.

There was a delayed start to proceedings on Monday as well. But once the match got underway, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul dominated the Pakistan bowling. Both struck memorable hundreds and featured in an unbroken 233-run stand for the third wicket. The Men in Blue put up a massive 356/2 on the board and then bundled out Pakistan for 128 in 32 overs.

In the wake of India’s thumping win on Monday, we look at their five biggest wins by runs against Pakistan in ODIs.

#5 (April 2005 in Kochi - 87 runs)

Former India opener Virender Sehwag (Pic: Getty Images)

India beat Pakistan by 87 runs in Kochi in April 2005 in the first ODI of the six-match series. The Men in Blue won the toss and elected to bat first. Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid then slammed hundreds as India posted 281/8 in their 50 overs.

Sehwag smashed 108 off 95 balls, while Dravid contributed 104 off 139 deliveries. The duo added 201 runs for the third wicket as India recovered from the early wickets of Sachin Tendulkar (4) and Sourav Ganguly (0).

Expand Tweet

Tendulkar then claimed 5/50 as India bundled out Pakistan for 194 in 45.2 overs and registered a comprehensive 87-run win. The part-time bowler got the big wickets of Inzamam-ul-Haq (37), Mohammad Hafeez (42), Abdul Razzaq (5), and Shahid Afridi (8) to stun Pakistan.

Lakshmipathy Balaji and Zaheer Khan also chipped in with two scalps each.

#4 (2019 World Cup in Manchester - 89 runs)

Rohit Sharma celebrates his hundred against Pakistan in the 2019 World Cup. (Pic: Getty Images)

Team India hammered Pakistan by 89 runs when the arch-rivals met in the league stage of the 2019 World Cup in Manchester. The Men in Blue were sent into bat by Pakistan, but opener Rohit played a terrific knock. He smashed 140 off 113 balls and added 136 runs for the first wicket with Rahul.

After the latter’s dismissal, Rohit and Kohli (77 off 65) featured in a second-wicket stand of 98 as India put up 336/5 on the board. Rohit slammed 13 fours and three sixes before being dismissed by Hasan Ali.

Pakistan were set a revised DLS target of 302 in 40 overs. They were held to 212/6 as Kuldeep. Vijay Shankar and Hardik Pandya claimed two scalps apiece. For Pakistan, Fakhar Zaman scored 62 and Babar Azam 48.

#3 (2017 Champions Trophy in Birmingham - 124 runs)

Yuvraj Singh during the Champions Trophy match against Pakistan in Birmingham. (Pic: Getty Images)

The Men in Blue thumped Pakistan by 124 runs in the group match of the 2017 Champions Trophy in Birmingham. In an absolutely dominant performance, India posted 319/3 in 48 overs after being asked to bat.

The top-four batters scored half-centuries as India kept Pakistan’s bowlers on the back foot. Rohit scored 91 off 119 balls, Shikhar Dhawan hit 68 off 65, Kohli contributed 81* off 68, while Yuvraj Singh provided the finishing touches with a whirlwind 53* off 32 balls. Hardik Pandya also chipped in with 20* off six, hammering three sixes.

Pakistan were set a revised target of 289 in 41 overs but were bundled out for 164 in 33.4 overs. Umesh Yadav claimed three wickets, while Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja picked up two each. For Pakistan, Azhar Ali top-scored with 50.

#2 (June 2008 in Mirpur - 140 runs)

Gautam Gambhir has played some memorable knocks against Pakistan. (Pic: Getty Images)

Team India got the better of Pakistan by 140 runs in Mirpur in June 2008 in the second match of the Kitply Cup. Batting first after winning the toss, the Men in Blue posted an impressive 330/8 on the board.

The top three starred with the bat for India. Sehwag (89 off 76) and Gautam Gambhir (62 off 62) added 155 for the first wicket, while Yuvraj smashed 55 off 54 balls. For Pakistan, Umar Gul claimed three wickets, while Wahab Riaz and Shahid Afridi picked up two each.

Pakistan struggled in the big chase and folded up for 190 in 35.4 overs. Praveen Kumar and Piyush Chawla ran through the batting line-up with four scalps each. For Pakistan, Shoaib Malik top-scored with 53 off 67 balls.

#1 (Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo - 228 runs)

Virat Kohli celebrates his hundred runs during the Asia Cup match against Pakistan in Colombo. (Pic: AP Photo)

India’s biggest win over Pakistan in terms of runs was registered on Monday in Colombo during the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match. In a game that went into the reserve day, the Men in Blue resumed their innings on 147/2 in 24.1 overs and went on to post 356 without losing another wicket.

Kohli (122* off 94 balls) and Rahul (111* off 106 balls) added 233 runs for the third wicket - a record for the highest partnership for India against Pakistan in ODIs.

While Kohli struck nine fours and three sixes and also became the fastest batter to 13,000 ODI runs, Rahul hit 12 fours and two maximums.

Expand Tweet

Chasing 357, Pakistan lost three big wickets early as Imam-ul-Haq (9), Babar Azam (10) and Mohammad Rizwan (2) all fell cheaply. Left-arm Kuldeep Yadav then ran through the middle and lower order, registering figures of 5/25 in eight overs.

Pakistan were bowled out for 128 as Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf did not bat due to niggles.