India's Best Eleven Left-Handers in ODI cricket

A write-up into the best ever left handers in ODI cricket

Gautam Lalotra ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 11 Jun 2018, 16:42 IST 12.93K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Sourav Ganguly

In every global sport, left-handers seem to be a different kettle of fish and the same holds true for cricket. Lefties are a rare breed and often hailed to be a little more stylish and elegant compared to their right-handed counterparts. The Gentleman’s game has seen some flamboyant left-handed batsmen like Lara, Hayden, Anwar, Sangakkara, Warner and Jayasuriya whose batting exhibited elegance and class.

In ODIs, we had some legendary left-arm seamers in Wasim Akram, Chaminda Vaas and Mitchell Starc who have been bowling spearheads for their teams. Indian cricket which has generally been dominated by right-handers also had some lefties in their ranks who certainly left an impregnable impression with their cricketing skills at the World Stage.

So it would be interesting to compile a list of India’s best ever lefthanders in the one-day arena. Lefthander would imply cricketers who discharge their main role with their left hand. I have only taken those cricketers who have played at least 50 ODIs for India.

Qualification Criteria

Batsman - Matches 50 | Minimum Runs Scored - 2000 | Average - 30

Bowler - Matches 50 | Min Wickets - 50

#1 Sourav Ganguly (C)

Playing Role - Opening Batsman / Medium Pacer

Sourav Ganguly is undoubtedly the best left-hand opening batsman India produced in the ODI format. Ganguly forged a lethal opening combination with Sachin Tendulkar which formed the backbone of the Indian batting line-up in the late 90s and the early 2000s. The ‘Prince of Kolkata’ was an elegant batsman with his majestic stroke play on the offside. Those booming cover drives were a spectacle every Indian fan cherished. ‘Dada’ was an exceptional player of spin and often stepped down the track to hit spinners for some lofty sixes. 10000 runs with 22 tons at a 40 plus average made him a prolific run-getter for India.

Ganguly was a handy medium pacer in seaming conditions where he had the knack of breaking partnerships. More importantly, he was an exceptional leader who turned the approach and attitude of Indian cricket with his aggressive and bold captaincy.

Sourav Ganguly ODI Record

Matches-308 | Runs-11221 | Average-40.95 | 100s-22 | Wickets - 100