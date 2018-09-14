Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India's Best XI for Asia Cup 2018

Arif Mohammad
CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
1.93K   //    14 Sep 2018, 23:03 IST

Even though India's run machine – Virat Kohli – is being rested for Asia Cup, the baton has been handed to Rohit Sharma. Despite India's failure against the English team in the recently concluded red-ball series, India is definitely the strongest team on cards and looks all set to retain the Asia Cup. India's only concern is about playing two games on the trot with the second game being against arch-rivals, Pakistan.

With the tournament starting on 15th September, India kicks off their campaign on 18th September against minnows Hong Kong and is slotted to play the big game against Pakistan the very next day.

It is likely that KL Rahul, riding on a consolatory hundred in the last test, will open the innings with Rohit Sharma ahead of Shikhar Dhawan. In absence of Kohli at the regular number 3 slot, India can bring in Ambati Rayudu who has been in prolific touch since the last year. Manish Pandey looks promising as ever to fill in the number 4 slot. With Mahendra Singh Dhoni behind the stumps, India can also afford to play Dinesh Karthik purely

Enter caRohiption
Rohit Sharma will lead India into the Asia Cup, in the absence of Virat Kohli

as a batsman. Depending on the pitch, India can swap the all-rounder position between the first choice Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel. India does have Kedar Jadhav, but it looks negligent that India will use him as the fifth bowling option. The debutant Khaleel Ahmed could be also tried in the game against Hong Kong in place of the two regular front-line limited over seamers. India's spinning twins' Kul-Cha' could yet again prove to be a decisive factor.

Here is India's best XI going into the Asia Cup 2018.

  1. Rohit Sharma
  2. Lokesh Rahul
  3. Ambati Rayudu
  4. Manish Pandey
  5. Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk)
  6. Dinesh Karthik
  7. Hardik Pandya/Axar Patel
  8. Bhuvenshwar Kumar
  9. Kuldeep Yadav
  10. Jasprit Bumrah
  11. Yuzvendra Chahal
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Records Asia Cup 2018 Teams
Arif Mohammad
CONTRIBUTOR
Sub-Editor @ Millennium Post
