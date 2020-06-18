×
India's current pace attack might be the best in cricket history, says Mohammed Shami

  • Mohammed Shami believes that India's current pace attack is probably the best in the history of cricket.
  • He also spoke about his bowling tactics and why it seems like he bowls in two different ways.
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 18 Jun 2020, 21:55 IST
Mohammed Shami believed that India
Mohammed Shami believed that India's pace attack was probably the best in the history of cricket.

Mohammed Shami believes that India's current crop of fast bowlers- including himself, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav- might be the best in the history of cricket.

Shami added that the bowlers often give skipper Virat Kohli a headache when it comes to decision-making as they are all equally potent to strike with the new ball.

Speaking to former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta on Cricketbaazi, a Hindi talk show on ESPNcricinfo, Mohammed Shami said:

"You and everyone else in the world will agree to this - that no team has ever had five fast bowlers together as a package. Not just now; in the history of cricket, this might be the best fast-bowling unit in the world. We surround Virat Kohli and ask him to make the decision. But he normally says, 'don't get me involved in all this; you decide among yourselves, I don't have an issue.' That is the kind of fun we have in our team meetings. I let the other two start. I have no objection to bowling with a semi-new ball."

Once the set batsman is dismissed, I go for the kill as a bowler: Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami has been a vital cog in India's pace attack over the past two years and has been the man behind many famous wins. However, most of his fantastic performances have come in the second innings.

Although certain people feel that he bowls better in the second innings, Mohammed Shami revealed why it looks like he bowls in two different ways. He said:

"My mindset while bowling is that if the batsman is playing well, bowl a tight line and length, dry up the runs, and he will surely make a mistake. Once the set batsman is dismissed, I go for the kill as a bowler. That's why it seems like I bowl in two different ways. The 'second-innings Shami' label - that has been created by you guys (the media)."
Published 18 Jun 2020, 21:55 IST
Indian Cricket Team Mohammed Shami Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Cricket News Today
