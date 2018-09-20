India's expected eleven against Bangladesh in super four

Bangladesh v India - ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final

The way India performed in the group stage at Asia Cup they can give Pakistan a run for their money for the unpredictable tag. Their performance against Hong Kong and Pakistan was like two ends of a spectrum. On one hand, India were clinical in their performance against Pakistan and on the other hand, they were erratic against Hong Kong.

India would need to be on top of their game during the super four stage of the tournament. There won't be an easy game during super four stage as all the other teams are formidable. Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan and India, all have the ammunition to beat each other on any given day.

It will be important to start off the super 4 stage on a winning note against Bangladesh, on Sep 21. India would need to get their selection right for the all-important game. Let's take a look at the expected eleven for India.

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma

Dhawan has been in excellent form

Picking Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma for the opening slot is a no-brainer. While Shikhar Dhawan has been in excellent form in this tournament, Rohit Sharma also looked in decent nick against Pakistan. Sharma would want to carry on and convert his starts into a big score against Bangladesh.

#3 Ambati Rayudu

Rayudu has made good use of the limited opportunities

Rayudu has batted well in both the matches which makes his place certain for the match against Bangladesh.

Rayudu would need to step up his strike rate against Bangladesh as he tends to be on the slower side at times, which effects Indian team's ability to set up a big total for the opposition to chase.

