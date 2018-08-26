India's expected line up for Asia Cup 2018

Abhishek FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 22.94K // 26 Aug 2018, 13:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

India's next assignment after the England tour will be Asia Cup which will be held in UAE. The men in blue will be looking to continue their supreme form in the ODIs going into this tournament which features heavyweights from the Asian continent.

India ODI team, unlike the Test team, looks more or less settled. There are minor issues in the middle order especially with respect to No 4 and 5 position which Kohli would look to address.

Let's have a look at the expected played eleven India should go for in the Asia Cup.

Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma

Rohit and Dhawan will open

Unlike Tests, India have an established opening pair in ODIs in form of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. Both these batsmen are fierce strikers of the cricket ball and can take attack to the opposition. Rohit, especially in sub continent conditions can be lethal and his two double hundreds are testament to the same. He has an able support in form of Dhawan upfront.

1 / 8 NEXT